Jesse Southwell's Clutch Field Goal Secures NSW Victory in Women's State of Origin Opener

New South Wales halfback Jesse Southwell kicked the go-ahead field goal in a thrilling 11-6 win over Queensland in the women's State of Origin opener. Southwell, who is set to join the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW, delivered a standout performance, marking her farewell to Newcastle with a historic victory.

Jesse Southwell , the New South Wales halfback, delivered a clutch performance in the women's State of Origin opener, securing an 11-6 victory over Queensland with a decisive 65th-minute field goal.

This was Southwell's first-ever field goal in a competitive match, and it came at a critical moment, breaking the deadlock in a tightly contested game. The 21-year-old, who is set to join the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW this weekend, bid farewell to her home state in style, showcasing her composure under pressure. Southwell revealed that she had practiced field goals extensively in training, preparing for high-pressure situations like the one she faced in Newcastle.

Her ability to execute when it mattered most underscored her growing reputation as one of the game's brightest talents. The match was a testament to Southwell's leadership and skill, as she played a pivotal role in turning the tide for New South Wales. Queensland had threatened to pull off another upset, but Southwell's field goal, along with a well-coordinated defensive effort, ensured the Blues held on for the win.

Southwell's performance was particularly significant given that Queensland had won the previous two encounters in Newcastle, making this victory a long-awaited triumph for the home side. Southwell, who has already led the Newcastle Knights to two NRLW premierships, reflected on the importance of the win, stating that it was surreal to finally break the losing streak in front of her home crowd. As Southwell prepares to join the Brisbane Broncos, she carries with her the weight of high expectations.

Having already achieved so much at a young age, including becoming the youngest player to win an NRLW premiership, she is poised to become a cornerstone of the Broncos' success. Southwell's ability to perform under pressure, as demonstrated in the State of Origin match, suggests she is ready to embrace the challenges ahead.

She acknowledged that there is still room for improvement, both personally and as a team, but her confidence in her abilities and those of her teammates is unwavering. With the State of Origin series now a three-game affair, Southwell and her New South Wales teammates have the opportunity to build on this victory and continue their growth as a team.

Her journey, marked by resilience and determination, is a testament to her potential to become one of the NRLW's defining players for years to come





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