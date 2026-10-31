Jesse Southwell Stay Grounded Ahead of World Cup Clash

Australian Jillaroos star Jesse Southwell reflects on her rapid rise, family influences, and learning process as she prepares for her first World Cup appearance against Wales.

Jesse Southwell, a twenty-one-year-old star of the Australian Jillaroos, is preparing for a significant milestone in her career as she gears up for the national team's match against Wales. Despite achieving more than most players her age could ever dream of, Southwell insists she is not overwhelmed by the pressure to constantly deliver results. She has quickly established herself as one of the leading talents in the women's game, earning numerous honors and securing multiple opportunities to represent both the NSW Blues and the national Jillaroos squad. Her rapid ascent has been marked by significant success, yet she remains focused on continuous improvement rather than resting on her growing reputation.

Family Influence Keeps Star Grounded

Southwell credits her ability to stay humble and motivated to her family, particularly her older sister, Hannah. Growing up watching Hannah compete at a very young age, Southwell learned valuable lessons about conduct and professionalism. She explained that within her family, maintaining humility is essential to avoid appearing arrogant. This environment has helped her avoid getting caught up in the expectations that often accompany a rising reputation. Instead, she views every experience as an opportunity to learn, emphasizing that continuous improvement is the only way to avoid stagnation in a competitive sport.

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She noted that if a player is not actively trying to get better, they will remain in the same position. This mindset drives her daily routine and preparation for high-stakes matches. Southwell's approach is not about seeking glory but about mastering the fundamentals and evolving as an athlete. She loves the process of learning and acknowledges that there are still many aspects of the game she needs to master. This hunger for knowledge has been a defining characteristic of her early career, setting her apart from peers who may become complacent after early success.

Learning from NRLW Pioneer Ali Brigginshaw

Her commitment to development has been further fueled by her move from Newcastle to the Brisbane Broncos. In Brisbane, Southwell has had the privilege of spending significant time with NRLW pioneer Ali Brigginshaw. She described the experience of learning from Brigginshaw as incredibly valuable, noting that she has been learning something new every single day since relocating. The opportunity to observe how everyone in Brisbane interacts with and learns from Brigginshaw has been a special highlight of her transition to the new club. Southwell believes this is an experience she may not fully appreciate until later in her career, indicating the long-term value of her current situation.

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She expressed a genuine affection for getting to know Brigginshaw personally, joking about enjoying listening to her talk. Southwell hopes that Brigginshaw will remain with the club for the foreseeable future, as she values the mentorship and insights she provides. This relationship exemplifies Southwell's dedication to surrounding herself with experienced players who can challenge and improve her game. The move to Brisbane has not only changed her club affiliation but has also deepened her understanding of the professional standards required at the highest levels of the sport.

First World Cup Appearance on the Horizon

Sunday's match against Wales will mark Southwell's first appearance in the World Cup, a significant milestone for any athlete. Although she has previously represented Australia in three matches during last year's Pacific Championships series, the World Cup carries a unique weight and prestige. Southwell expressed her honor at being selected for such a prestigious tournament, noting her love for playing in the national jersey. She has experience with Sevens rugby and carries that enthusiasm into the fifteen-a-side format, viewing the opportunity to wear the green and gold with immense pride.

She aims to take this opportunity with both hands, focusing on enjoying the experience and having fun while competing. Southwell acknowledges that the women's game is still very young, which means that every appearance contributes to its growth and visibility. She feels blessed for the opportunities provided by coaches and teammates, recognizing the support system that has enabled her rapid development. Her goal is not just to participate but to contribute positively while embracing the joy of the game. This perspective allows her to perform under pressure without being paralyzed by the stakes involved.

As the Jillaroos prepare for their clash, Southwell's attitude serves as a reminder of the importance of humility and continuous learning in professional sports. Her journey from a young prospect to a World Cup participant in a short span highlights her dedication and the strong support systems around her. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how she performs on the world stage. Her ability to stay grounded while reaching for greatness may well be the key to her future success in the sport.