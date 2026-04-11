Jessica Hull's Bid for Historic Triple Title Bid Ends with 800m Withdrawal Amidst Drama

Olympic silver medalist Jessica Hull's hopes of becoming the first Australian woman to win national titles in the 800m, 1500m, and 5000m have been dashed after she withdrew from the 800m due to an injury sustained during the 1500m final, where a fall and a subsequent disqualification and reinstatement of the winner, Claudia Hollingsworth, altered the trajectory of the competition.

Jessica Hull 's quest to make history as the first Australian woman to secure national titles in the 800m, 1500m, and 5000m has been dashed after the Olympic silver medallist withdrew from the 800m due to injury. Hull was scheduled to compete in the 800m heats on Saturday evening, but she informed officials that she would not be participating, citing soreness stemming from a dramatic fall during the final stages of the 1500m race.

The 29-year-old athlete from Wollongong was leading the field with only 60 meters remaining when Claudia Hollingsworth, a rival, attempted to move off the inside rail behind her and unfortunately clipped Hull's legs, causing her to fall hard on the track. Hollingsworth went on to win the race, but was initially disqualified. However, an independent panel later reviewed the incident and reinstated Hollingsworth as the 1500m national champion following an appeal, determining she was not at fault. Athletics Australia confirmed that a request to rerun the 1500m race had been rejected, but did not specify who initiated the request. Amid speculation that Hull had withdrawn from the entire championship, Athletics Australia stated they remained hopeful that she would be able to compete in the 5000m on Sunday, though it was later confirmed she withdrew from the championships. Hollingsworth, speaking after winning her heat in the 800m – marked with a visible spike wound on her left shin – described the past 24 hours as an emotional rollercoaster, while believing the appeals panel made the right decision. She expressed sympathy for Hull and emphasized that the race was fought fairly and the competition was just a battle on the track, planning to contact Hull to ensure she was doing okay. Hollingsworth indicated that Hull would not be present on Sunday. Hollingsworth also mentioned that there was no bad feelings and they respect each other a lot and definitely will reach out to ensure Hull is doing alright and hoped to see her at the next meet, whenever that is, and race well against each other again. This all changed when she fell on Friday. Hull still had a good chance of achieving a career grand slam across these three events; she only needed to win the 800m this year to complete the feat, given her previous titles in the 1500m and 5000m. No Australian woman has ever achieved this milestone before. Hull’s selection in the 1500m for the Commonwealth Games team is now uncertain, requiring a potential wait. Hollingsworth’s win, combined with her prior qualifying time, makes her a strong contender for automatic selection in the team, which is set to be announced on Sunday afternoon. Hull possesses an “A” qualifying time, however, she will need to wait for the selectors to use their discretion when picking the remaining athletes at a later date. It is virtually assured that Hull will secure a spot in the 1500m due to her world-class performances in the past three years. Nonetheless, her selection in the 800m might not be as straightforward after her withdrawal, should she be inclined to participate in the event in Glasgow. Athletics Australia's leadership is optimistic about the current state of Australian athletics, expressing excitement about the potential for future successes. There's a new golden age for the sport, as per the Aussie athletics boss. Also, Peyton Craig, a top men's 800m runner and Olympic semi-finalist in 2024, is in a precarious position to qualify for the Commonwealth Games team after a lapse in concentration caused him to miss the final. While comfortably positioned for a top-two qualification in a slower heat, Craig slowed down as he approached the finish line, allowing Degras Amekata to overtake him. Unfortunately, Amekata's time was not quick enough to allow him to advance to the final as one of the two additional qualifiers. Reece Holder and Ellie Beer secured national titles in the 400 metres





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jessica Hull Athletics 800M 1500M Claudia Hollingsworth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Athletics Championships: Hull Targets Triple Crown, Sprinters ClashJessica Hull aims for an unprecedented triple crown at the Australian Athletics Championships in Sydney, while top sprinters Lachlan Kennedy and Gout Gout compete. The event serves as a selection opportunity for the Commonwealth Games and World Junior Championships and is part of the build-up towards the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Read more »

Albanese strikes Singapore deal in bid to boost fuel supplyHowever, the statement did not include an iron-clad guarantee that Australia would be at the front of the queue if Singapore’s refineries kept reducing output.

Read more »

Jess Hull Falls in 1500m Final, Lachlan Kennedy Breaks 10-Second Barrier at Australian Athletics ChampionshipsDramatic scenes and record-breaking performances marked the Australian Athletics Championships. Jess Hull's fall in the 1500m final overshadowed Claudia Hollingsworth's victory, while Lachlan Kennedy made history in the 100m.

Read more »

Hull crashes near finish after Kennedy breaks 10-seconds in dramatic nightSprint star Lachie Kennedy made history by running 9.96s in the 100m. But Jessica Hull was denied another 1500m title after tripping and crashing in the home straight.

Read more »

Jess Hull crashes out and Claudia Hollingsworth disqualified in dramatic women's 1,500m finalJess Hull had been on track to claim a fourth-straight 1,500m national title before being clipped by Claudia Hollingsworth, bringing her reign crashing down.

Read more »

Jessica Hull Withdraws from 800m, Bid for Historic Triple Title UnravelsOlympic silver medalist Jessica Hull has withdrawn from the 800m at the Australian national championships due to soreness sustained from a fall in the 1500m final. This ends her attempt to become the first Australian woman to win national titles in the 800m, 1500m, and 5000m. Claudia Hollingsworth, initially disqualified for causing the fall, had her 1500m title reinstated, pending a review of the race's selection status. Hull's participation in the 5000m on Sunday remains uncertain.

Read more »