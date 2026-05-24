A Jet2 flight carrying passengers from Spain to the UK was forced into an emergency landing in Porto after the pilot suffered a suspected heart attack at 30,000ft. Panic unfolded aboard the aircraft as cabin crew members ran through the aisle in tears.

Jet2 emergency landing in Porto after pilot has suspected heart attack at 30,000ft on flight from Spain to UK By Troy de Ruyter A holiday flight carrying passengers from Spain to the UK was forced into an emergency landing in Portugal after the pilot suffered a suspected heart attack at 30,000ft.

Panic unfolded aboard Jet2 flight LS1266 when the aircraft suddenly began descending as it diverted to Porto in the early hours of Friday. Witnesses described cabin crew running through the aisle in tears, asking if any passengers had medical training as the cockpit drama unfolded.

"My partner and I were asleep when we were awoken by chaos," one passenger said. "Our two-year-old started crying like many other children as the plane dropped so quickly for an emergency landing.





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Jet2 Emergency Landing Portugal Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport Airbus A321 Heart Attack Flight From Spain UK Two-Year-Old Panic Cabin Crew

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