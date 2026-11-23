The Federal Court orders Jetstar to notify 1.1 million customers about a class action regarding denied cash refunds for COVID-period flights. Learn about Echo Law's claim and key dates.

The Federal Court has mandated that formal notices be distributed to more than 1.1 million individuals who booked flights with Jetstar during the COVID-19 pandemic. These customers were previously offered restricted travel credits instead of cash refunds for journeys booked between 2020 and 2022. This judicial order initiates a significant class action lawsuit targeting the airline's financial practices during the global health crisis.

Legal Basis for Jetstar Refund Claims

Echo Law is leading the litigation on behalf of consumers who allege they were improperly denied their legal right to cash returns. Andrew Paull, a partner at Echo Law, stated that the firm is accusing Jetstar of forcing customers to accept hundreds of millions of dollars in restricted travel credits. The legal team argues that despite these restrictions, customers were entitled to obtain refunds, particularly when Jetstar cancelled their flights. The court order ensures these affected individuals are informed that they may be eligible to participate in the class action.

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Allegations Against Jetstar Practices

The core of the dispute centers on allegations that Jetstar failed to maintain transparency while knowingly retaining customer funds. The lawsuit claims the airline prioritized preserving its cash position at the expense of its passengers. Echo Law asserts that many customers were unable to utilize their vouchers effectively, allowing Jetstar to hold onto their cash indefinitely. The legal team argues that the policy of pushing customers toward vouchers was a deliberate strategy to protect the airline's liquidity while consumers lost access to their original payments.

Financial Impact on Travelers

Consumers report facing significant financial disadvantages due to the airline's voucher system. The class action highlights that many Jetstar customers ended up paying the airline more than their original booking amounts to use their credits on new fares. These travelers were led to believe they had little choice but to accept these terms or lose the value of the flights they had already paid for. Echo Law emphasizes that this coercive environment prevented customers from exercising their statutory rights to a full refund when their travel plans were disrupted.

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Sought Compensation and Damages

The class action seeks comprehensive financial remedies for the affected group members. The plaintiffs are demanding that the airline refund outstanding amounts owed to customers who were denied their cash returns. Additionally, the lawsuit requests compensation for the difference between the actual value of the credit voucher and what the cash refund would have been worth. The claims also include interest on all unpaid amounts and additional compensation for any consequential losses suffered by consumers due to the delay and restriction of their funds.

Timeline and Opt-Out Procedures

The legal proceedings against Jetstar are scheduled for mediation in December 2026, with a trial set to commence in May 2027. Echo Law previously commenced a separate class action against Qantas in 2023 regarding a similar COVID flight credits program. Group members who do not wish to participate in the Jetstar class action must remove themselves from the suit. The deadline to opt out is strictly set for 4pm on 22 January, 2027. Echo Law assures consumers that receiving a notice is not a scam and that no immediate action is required from them to move forward with the claim initially.