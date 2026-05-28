Jill Biden Reveals Fear Over Husband's Debate Performance That Led to Campaign Exit

Former First Lady Jill Biden describes her shock after seeing President Biden's debate struggles, which ultimately forced his historic withdrawal from the 2024 race.

The former First Lady, Jill Biden , opened up about her reaction to President Joe Biden 's widely criticized debate performance against Donald Trump, describing it as a deeply unsettling moment.

In an upcoming interview, she admitted to being frightened by what she witnessed, stating, "I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never.

" The debate, which took place during the 2024 election cycle, saw the president give confusing or nonsensical answers and display an unusually belligerent stance when discussing Trump's golfing prowess. Despite these visible struggles, Jill Biden publicly praised her husband immediately afterward, telling him, "You did such a great job, you answered every question," at a post-debate event.

However, in private, her concerns mirrored the growing panic within the Democratic Party. The oldest president in history, Biden was already under scrutiny regarding his coherence and vitality, and the debate amplified those doubts to a breaking point. His subsequent decision to withdraw from the re-election campaign-an unprecedented move after securing the nomination through largely uncontested primaries-sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy later reflected, "It was a mistake for the president to stay in the race as long as he did.

" Similarly, former Obama administration staffer Tommy Vietor argued that the debate's impression was unfixable, noting, "pretending otherwise was insulting to voters. " The vice president, who was quickly elevated to the nomination without a primary process, has since pointed to her abbreviated campaign as a key factor in her election loss, highlighting the lasting impact of Biden's debate performance on the party's trajectory





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