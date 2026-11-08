Jillaroos and Kangaroos Face Semi-Final Tests Against Fiji and Samoa

Australia's Jillaroos and Kangaroos advance to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals. The women's team hosts Fiji while the men's squad prepares to face Samoa at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Australia's national rugby league squads, the Jillaroos and the Kangaroos, are preparing for pivotal semi-final matches at the Sydney Football Stadium. The Jillaroos face first-time semi-finalists Fiji, while the Kangaroos are set to rematch Samoa. This critical stage determines which teams join New Zealand in the respective men's and women's Rugby League World Cup finals. New Zealand has historically reached every final, including this year's tournament. The matches serve as the gateway to the championship deciders for both Australian teams.

Jillaroos Navigate Fiery Fiji Defence

The Jillaroos demonstrated resilience against a physical Fiji defense that forced early errors. Bulikula's initial high kick landed safely in the hands of Abbi Church near the sideline. Church chose to take the kick, which resulted in her being tackled directly into touch. The driving defense from Fiji created a difficult situation, forcing the Australian backline to retreat and draw a mistake from Millie Elliott. These early moments highlighted the intensity of the matchup against the Bulikula side.

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Millie Elliott continued to be a focal point, flying into the defense followed closely by Simaima Taufa. The pressure on the backline remained high as Fiji sought to disrupt Australia's momentum. A significant charge from Shaylee Bent helped shift the dynamic by earning the Jillaroos a penalty. Fiji was penalized for a strip, allowing Australia to avoid starting the game behind the eight ball. This penalty was crucial for maintaining competitive parity against the determined opposition.

Kangaroos Prepare For Rematch With Samoa

The Kangaroos are scheduled to meet Samoa in the other semi-final contest. This fixture represents a rematch of the previous men's Rugby League World Cup decider. The pressure is on Australia to secure a spot in the final and join the Jillaroos in the championship round. The team must address any tactical deficiencies to succeed against a Samoan side capable of disrupting their play. The stakes are elevated as both Australian teams aim for their respective titles.

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Key Player Returns And Tournament Context

Tiana Penitani-Gray has returned to the Jillaroos lineup for the back row position. She misses no time in rejoining the squad after being sidelined by a foot injury. Penitani-Gray was unavailable for the previous week's victory over Wales. Her return strengthens the Australian bench as they face the challenge of Fiji. The Jillaroos aim to take down Fiji to advance further in the tournament.

The tournament structure ensures that New Zealand remains a dominant force. No edition of the Women's Rugby League World Cup has been played without the Kiwi Ferns reaching the final. They have successfully achieved this feat again in the current competition. The Jillaroos and Kangaroos must now clear their respective semi-final hurdles to have a chance against the Kiwis in the final stage. Expert insights from Amanda Shalala and Nick Campton will accompany the live coverage from the Sydney Football Stadium.