Jillaroos beat Fiji 30-14, set up World Cup final against New Zealand

Australia survived a scare from World Cup debutants Fiji to win 30-14 and reach the Rugby League World Cup final, where they will face New Zealand. Abbi Church scored four tries in the comeback victory.

Australia have qualified for the Rugby League World Cup final after surviving a major scare against tournament debutants Fiji, winning 30-14 at Sydney Football Stadium.

The Jillaroos will face New Zealand in next Sunday's final in Brisbane. The world champions conceded first and were level at half-time before surging clear after the break to avoid one of the sport's all-time upsets. Winger Abbi Church scored four tries for the Jillaroos. After cruising through the group stage with an aggregate scoreline of 242-6, the Australians were challenged for the first time in the competition.

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Fiji Shock Australia With Early Lead

They were caught off guard by a disciplined, aggressive Bulikula outfit. Fiji were strong out of the blocks and became the first team to open the scoring against Australia since the 2013 World Cup final, running out to an 8-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes. A penalty goal from five-eighth Luisa Yaranamua earned Fiji a shock 11th minute lead.

Yaranamua, destined for the NRLW sooner rather than later, then dummied and slid over to make it 8-0 after 16 minutes. The shellshocked Jillaroos were far from their best and clearly rattled, with their hopes of a fifth-straight World Cup final seemingly under threat. Two unconverted tries, courtesy of Church and Tamika Upton, ensured scores were level at half-time. Upton put Church over in the corner then scored one of her own four minutes later.

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The hosts reached the break having completed just 12 of their 19 sets. Fiji brought incredible defensive intensity; they crunched the Australians in tackles with perfect technique as they forced countless uncharacteristic errors. The Australians' completion rate was around 40 per cent, unheard of for the best side in the world, as the visitors executed to perfection. Their long kicking game was on point, consistently pinning the Australians back and regaining possession deep into their opposition's half.

Jillaroos Struggle With Defensive Errors

Un-Jillaroos-like things were happening. Tamika Upton failed to collect bombs. Jocelyn Kelleher dropped the ball unchallenged. Abbi Church was stopped dead in her tracks sprinting towards the tryline.

Most fans and experts had predicted another Jillaroos trouncing. They have lost only one game in a decade, to long-time rival New Zealand. The two-horse race in the women's game has been holding it back, and this tournament has had some ugly scorelines, showing much more investment is needed. But Fiji, in its first World Cup appearance, could be the one that can finally break the Australia-New Zealand duopoly.

An improved second-half showing saw the Jillaroos hit the front and then find some breathing space, with Church striking three times after the break. Jaime Chapman also scored a try early in the second period before finishing the game on the bench with what the team said was major cramping. A cause for concern was the absence of Chapman, who spent much of the half off the field struggling with cramp.

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Church Seals Win With Fourth Try

Aussie centre Jess Sergis also appeared to be dealing with a leg concern but played out the game. Fijian captain Sereana Naitokatoka's return to the field in the second half brought about another Bulikula surge. Fiji conjured a second try late on when Maria Paseka scored after a neat short-side play, keeping their slim hopes of a comeback alive. Paseka's late four-pointer was quickly cancelled out by Church's fourth effort of the day, sealing the 30-14 result.

The Fijians tired in the second half, unable to hold back the Australian wave, but they kept turning up till the end. Their contributions extended to the pre-game too, as they performed their moving hymn, the Noqu Masu. Another reminder of the power of the Pasifika nations in this World Cup, where culture, faith, and footy collide. Australia captain Isabelle Kelly said the match was a brutal competition.

Very physical. We were always so excited to come up against Fiji. So much respect for what they're doing, that was a brutal competition out there, Kelly said. Church said Fiji did exactly what they thought they were going to do in coming out hard, but the Jillaroos struggled to come to terms with the real fight.

You'd be mad if you weren't nervous going into a World Cup semi-final so we just had to get back to our systems and I guess shake off a couple of errors and get back to playing our simple footy, Church said. The Australians did not have to be perfect to come back and win this one. They started to wipe out the unforced errors, the completion rate improved, and when they entered the red zone, they scored.

Church was the stand-out with four tries, including one where she steamed into the in-goal to collect a kick which almost any other player surely would have dropped. But the gritty win took its toll; Jamie Chapman left the game early with cramp, and the Australians will come away with bruised bodies, if not slightly bruised egos. All for the greater good of the game.

The Jillaroos' juggernaut may have stuttered for the first time in what feels like an age, but it ultimately remains on track for its final destination. Australia will now face New Zealand in next Sunday's final in Brisbane, aiming for a fifth-straight World Cup title.