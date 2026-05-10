Jim Stynes' father dies aged 68 after celebration win

Jim Stynes' father Brian has passed away aged 68, just over 10 years after his son Jim passed away. Brian Jnr of the Stynes family was at last month's victory celebration with other family members of the Stynes dynasty. Jim Stynes was Melbourne's first great Irish convert and co-founded The Reach Foundation.

The father of Australian football's Irish icon Jim Stynes passed away aged 68 after a brief illness, with his daughter confirming his death on Sunday.

Jim's father Brian played a crucial role in his 1991 Brownlow Medal win, celebrating with his son on stage. Jim Stynes was also honored as the first great Irish convert, becoming the club's president and co-founder of The Reach Foundation. Stynes Jr followed in his father's footsteps, playing for the Melbourne Football Club, while Stynes' son Tiernan pursued a college basketball career in the US.

Brian Jr was on hand to celebrate Melbourne's recent win over Brisbane, joining other family members of the Stynes dynasty. Jim Stynes is remembered for the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award on Brownlow night and for hosting the Jim Stynes Foundation at his annual charity event, Jim's Game. The foundation aims to raise awareness and funds for research into childhood cancer





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Jim Stynes Brownlow Medal Irish Melbourne Football Club The Reach Foundation Childhood Cancer

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