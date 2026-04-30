Jimmy Lai Awarded Deutsche Welle Freedom of Speech Award

Imprisoned Hong Kong media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai receives Deutsche Welle’s Freedom of Speech Award for his dedication to press freedom and the pro-democracy movement. The award will be presented in absentia at the DW Global Media Forum in Bonn on June 23rd.

Jimmy Lai , the prominent media entrepreneur currently imprisoned, has been recognized with Deutsche Welle ’s prestigious Freedom of Speech Award. This honor acknowledges his significant and courageous contributions to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong , a movement that has faced increasing suppression in recent years.

The German public broadcaster, Deutsche Welle, announced on Thursday that Lai will be presented with the award in absentia at the DW Global Media Forum in Bonn on June 23rd. This marks the 12th time the award has been bestowed, recognizing individuals who champion the vital principles of free expression and journalistic integrity. The decision to honor Lai underscores the growing international concern over the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong and the escalating crackdown on dissent under Beijing’s rule.

Barbara Massing, the Director-General of Deutsche Welle, lauded Lai’s unwavering commitment to press freedom, emphasizing the substantial personal risks he undertook to maintain an independent voice in Hong Kong. She specifically highlighted Lai’s role as the founder of Apple Daily, a now-defunct news outlet that served as a crucial platform for journalists and a powerful voice for the pro-democracy movement. Massing stated that Apple Daily provided a space for free reporting and empowered those advocating for democratic values.

She further stressed that Lai’s dedication serves as a potent reminder that press freedom is not inherent but requires constant vigilance and defense. The DW Freedom of Speech Award, therefore, is not merely a symbolic gesture but a recognition of Lai’s indispensable contribution to upholding democratic principles in a challenging environment.

Beyond his media endeavors, Lai actively supported democratic parties and politicians financially and participated prominently in the large-scale protests that swept through Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020, demonstrating his deep commitment to the city’s autonomy and freedoms. His arrest in 2020, followed by convictions under the city’s stringent national security law, imposed by the Chinese Communist Party, has become a focal point in the debate surrounding human rights and political freedoms in Hong Kong.

Lai’s legal battles and subsequent conviction have drawn widespread condemnation from international rights groups and governments, including the British government. Human Rights Watch, for instance, has expressed grave concerns that the length of his sentence effectively constitutes a life sentence, given his age and health. His case is widely viewed as emblematic of Hong Kong’s dramatic transformation since its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

Critics argue that the city has undergone a significant shift from a relatively free and open society to one where dissent is actively suppressed and political opposition is systematically dismantled. Lai’s personal journey reflects this broader trend. Born in southern China in 1947, he fled to Hong Kong in 1960, building a successful life and becoming a prominent figure in the city’s business and media landscape.

He has consistently expressed his gratitude to the people of Hong Kong, stating that he owes everything to the territory and viewing his imprisonment as a form of redemption for the opportunities he was given. The award from Deutsche Welle serves as a powerful message of solidarity with Lai and a reaffirmation of the importance of defending press freedom and democratic values in the face of authoritarian pressures.

It also highlights the urgent need for continued international scrutiny of the situation in Hong Kong and the protection of human rights for all its citizens





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