Joan Crawford's Wildest Film: Letty Lynton Returns After 90 Years

The controversial 1932 film Letty Lynton, starring Joan Crawford, is set to be re-released after being unavailable for legal viewing for nearly a century due to a copyright dispute. The film, which features a scandalous storyline and a major influence on fashion, has been restored by Crawford's grandson and will be available for audiences to see the tale of a Manhattan socialite's dark secrets, poisoned champagne and killer style.

Joan Crawford , a Hollywood icon of the golden age, starred in Letty Lynton , a controversial film that has been legally unavailable for viewing since January 1936. Ninety years later, thanks to the efforts of her grandson, audiences can finally see the film again. The 1932 MGM production tells the story of a Manhattan socialite entangled in a deadly love triangle, involving her fiancé and a vengeful ex-lover. The film's storyline was inspired by the real-life case of Madeleine Smith, a Scottish socialite tried for murder in 1857. Smith was accused of poisoning her lover after he threatened to expose their affair. The film’s boldness, featuring themes of sex, drugs, and murder, made it a subject of controversy from the start. Its risqué content challenged the standards of the time, leading to censorship concerns and ultimately, legal battles that kept the film from public view for decades.

The film's themes, especially considering the Hays Office's strict regulations on content, made it a risky project. The studio’s initial attempts to adapt a play with similar themes were thwarted by the Hays Office’s resistance to its “unfit” subject matter. MGM instead purchased the rights to Marie Belloc Lowndes’ novel, which was loosely based on the Madeleine Smith case. Crawford, known for her fearlessness in taking on edgy roles, embraced the character of the glamorous murderer. The film's impact extended beyond its narrative, as it sparked a significant fashion trend. The iconic white organdy dress with oversized frilled sleeves, designed by Adrian for Crawford, became a sensation. The dress’s popularity led to its mass production and replication in department stores, influencing fashion trends worldwide and solidifying its place in cinematic history and its fashion legacy.

The film’s production was assigned to director Clarence Brown, who was one of Crawford’s favorite filmmakers. She described the role as a character she could truly get to grips with. The film's most memorable moments came from the tension between Crawford and her spurned lover, played by Nils Asther. The film’s depiction of sex, drugs, and violence pushed boundaries. During the court case, MGM defended itself against claims of plagiarism. However, when the playwrights began pursuing profits from theaters that had shown the film, MGM withdrew Letty Lynton from circulation in 1937. Crawford herself faced criticism, being labelled “box office poison,” but both she and the film eventually made a comeback.

The film's legal troubles began when the playwrights of Dishonored Lady, which had a very similar plot, sued MGM for copyright infringement. The film was withdrawn from circulation, leading to its disappearance from public view. The influence of Letty Lynton persisted, especially in the fashion world, where the film’s glamorous style continued to inspire and influence trends. Even though the movie was not seen, the fashion trends were very much alive. The legal dispute centered on the similarities between Letty Lynton and the play Dishonored Lady. The film's legacy includes a fashion trend and the subsequent adaptation of the play into a film starring Hedy Lamarr in 1947. Another more factual version of the case was directed by David Lean in 1950.

The reemergence of Letty Lynton is largely due to the efforts of Crawford’s grandson, Casey LaLonde, who has worked to restore the film. The copyright expiration, along with Warner Bros.' ownership of pre-1986 MGM films, has made the restoration and re-release possible, allowing a new generation to experience this piece of cinematic history in stunning 4K





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