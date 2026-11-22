Joanne Young was drugged and raped by multiple men arranged by her husband over 13 years. Four men were convicted last week and her husband admitted 11 counts of rape, prompting calls to change UK consent law.

A British woman who was drugged and raped by multiple men arranged by her husband over 13 years is calling for a change in consent law after four men were convicted last week.

Joanne Young, who has waived her anonymity, has been called the bravest woman in Britain for speaking up for women who suffer sexual abuse. The assaults came to light in February 2023 when Young woke in bed sensing a hand around her wrist and a stranger in the room. She heard her husband, Philip Young, tell someone to get down, and realised the stranger had ducked below the bed. She raced to the bathroom and locked herself inside.

Also read Husband Raped Drugged Wife Joanne Young Gets 11 Years

Only later, when she went to police, did investigators uncover messages from her husband on Craigslist, Grindr and other sites that showed the scale of the abuse. Her husband admitted in police interviews that he had advertised online to invite men to abuse his wife, whom he drugged with a nightcap at their home in Wiltshire, in southern England.

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Husband and Four Men Convicted

He is due to be sentenced for 11 counts of rape and related charges of voyeurism, sexual assault and administering the drug. The four men convicted last Thursday tried to argue in court that they were duped by her husband into thinking she consented to sex. They did not succeed, but their claims have set off a debate over whether to change the law. Norman Macksoni, 47, was convicted of one count of rape.

Connor Sanderson Doyle, 31, was convicted of one count of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault. Richard Wilkins, 61, was convicted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. Mohammed Hassan, 37, was convicted of sexual assault. Another man, Dean Hamilton, 47, had previously pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.

All the men, including Philip Young, are due to be sentenced on December 21 and 22. The four convicted last Thursday were confronted with evidence showing their internet exchanges with Young's husband and the videos he took when she was drugged and blindfolded. Soon after the jury delivered its verdicts, Young stood at the courthouse to say the result was not just a relief for her but should be some relief for other women in the future.

It means that those who find themselves facing what I have are more likely to come forward, and more likely to have faith in the criminal justice system, she said. More broadly, for women and girls who have been abused by men, it sends the message that you can be believed and understood. What happened to me was not the act of one man alone. Others were invited to take part, and they chose to.

That choice makes them complicit in what was done to me. A key concern is how the law treats consent, and that is not a question for Britain alone. The UK case has been compared to that of Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who was drugged by her husband and raped by 50 men. Investigations are under way into similar abuse elsewhere.

Law and International Abuse Cases

In July, police in nine countries arrested 57 suspects in an international operation to stop drug-facilitated sexual assault. Consent has to come from the person themselves, Young said after the verdicts. No one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else's word that you agreed. At no point did anyone ask me for my consent.

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I urge the government to look at this as a priority, so that women are properly protected in the future. The question for British political leaders is whether the existing law is strong enough. Wiltshire Police are still looking for one man seen in some of the videos, highlighting the challenge of finding suspects in cases of drug-facilitated sexual assault.

Crown prosecutor Siobhan Blake, the national head of rape and serious sexual offences, said the cases mostly involved the use of sedatives, often within long-term relationships and with videos shared online. Our prosecutors are seeing an increasing number of these cases, Blake said last week. She added that many victims had no memory of the abuse. One of those calling for change is Alex Young, the daughter of Joanne and Philip Young.

Daughter Calls for Legal Change

We live in a world where there is debate over whether third-party consent is enough to have sex with someone, she said in a statement on Friday. We live in a world where someone's partner can consent for them, and that is enough to use it as an argument in a court of law. This is simply unacceptable. Alex Young acknowledged the difficulty in recovering from what her father and the other men did.

Over the last two and a half years, I have watched my family come together to overcome this. I have seen mental health become a struggle for all of us. But despite that, we made it this far, she said. Through all this, Joanne Young, my mum, has been incredibly strong.

I am so proud of her, and every decision she has had to make to get here. They tried to hide, but she made sure they were seen.