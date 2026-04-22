Job Applicant Stunned by Rejection Email Claiming Her Experience Was a Detriment

An Australian woman shared a rejection email she received for a senior role, where the employer stated her 'vast experience is not where I am going with this role,' leading to accusations of ageism and sparking a debate about workplace discrimination.

An Australian woman experienced a disheartening and frankly baffling rejection from a potential employer, sparking a conversation about ageism in the modern workplace. The incident, shared on Reddit, involved a senior-level position offering a substantial salary, for which the applicant possessed extensive and relevant experience.

However, instead of a standard rejection citing other candidates or a better fit, the woman received an email explicitly stating that her 'vast experience is not where I am going with this role.

' This blunt assessment left the 46-year-old applicant feeling deeply discouraged and led her to believe she was being discriminated against based on her age. The screenshot of the email quickly gained traction on the platform, prompting a wave of supportive comments and shared experiences from others who have faced similar situations. The core of the issue lies in the unusual phrasing of the rejection. Typically, employers will offer polite, albeit generic, reasons for not moving forward with a candidate.

To directly state that someone is *overqualified* due to their experience is not only insensitive but also raises serious questions about the employer's motivations. Many commenters on Reddit speculated that the statement was a thinly veiled excuse for wanting to hire someone at a lower salary, potentially a recent graduate or someone with less negotiating power.

One user sarcastically suggested the position was already promised to someone with connections – the CEO’s nephew – and the external advertising was merely a formality to fulfill legal requirements. Others pointed out the irony of choosing to express a preference for inexperience in such a direct and negative manner, arguing that a simple statement about seeking a different skillset would have been far more professional.

The incident highlights a concerning trend where experienced professionals may be overlooked in favor of younger candidates perceived as more malleable or willing to accept lower compensation. This practice not only devalues years of accumulated knowledge and expertise but also contributes to a culture of ageism that can have detrimental effects on individuals and the workforce as a whole. The response to the woman’s post was overwhelmingly supportive, with many users offering advice and encouragement.

Some suggested removing dates from her resume to obscure her experience, while others recommended reporting the employer to Fair Work Australia, citing potential breaches of the Fair Work Act 2009. The Act prohibits discrimination based on age, and the email provides clear written evidence of a potentially discriminatory practice. Several commenters shared cynical observations about workplace dynamics, suggesting that younger candidates are often favored because they are seen as easier to control and exploit.

The sentiment was that employers might prefer someone they can 'treat like garbage' without facing resistance. This underscores a broader issue of workplace culture and the need for greater protection against age-based discrimination. The incident serves as a stark reminder that despite legal protections, ageism remains a pervasive problem in many industries. It also encourages job seekers to be aware of their rights and to challenge discriminatory practices when they encounter them.

The woman’s experience, while disheartening, has sparked a valuable conversation about fairness, respect, and the importance of valuing experience in the workplace





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Ageism Job Rejection Discrimination Employment Workplace Fair Work Act

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