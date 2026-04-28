Job-ready Graduates Scheme Under Fire as Student Debt Soars and Funding Dwindles

The Morrison government's 2021 Job-ready Graduates scheme, intended to steer students toward high-demand fields, has instead left many graduates with crushing debt while failing to achieve its goals. A parliamentary inquiry reveals growing concerns over $50,000 degrees and a potential doubling of fees, with universities warning that proposed reforms could threaten program viability.

The Job-ready Graduates scheme, introduced by the Morrison government in 2021, was initially met with cautious optimism by some in the university sector. The policy aimed to reduce fees for nursing, teaching, and engineering students while increasing costs for law, commerce, and humanities disciplines.

The National Tertiary Education Union reported that students in these fields faced an additional $1.3 billion in fees by 2024 compared to the previous funding model. However, the scheme’s flaws have since become evident, with many students now burdened by exorbitant debt. Degrees in arts, law, business, and social sciences now cost up to $50,000, leaving thousands of graduates struggling financially.

Some experts warn that these fees could double in the near future, pushing the cost of an arts degree toward $100,000. Universities Australia chief executive Luke Sheehy recently testified before a parliamentary inquiry, stating that the scheme has driven up student debt and drained $4 billion from the higher education system since 2021. A private member’s bill, introduced by Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, proposes reversing these fee hikes, reducing an arts degree from $52,000 to $24,500.

However, many university leaders, including vice chancellors and sector experts, oppose the bill, arguing that it would slash funding for arts programs without increasing government support. Higher education analyst Andrew Norton warned that the bill could halve funding for arts degrees, potentially leading to their discontinuation. Despite the government’s original intent to steer students toward high-demand fields, humanities degrees remain popular, and the scheme has failed to achieve its stated goals.

Group of Eight CEO Vicki Thomson criticized the policy for breaking the link between student contributions and future earnings, resulting in a growing portion of debt that may never be repaid. The scheme has also reduced overall university funding by $4 billion over five years, according to Universities Australia. While Labor opposed the scheme in opposition, Education Minister Jason Clare has acknowledged its failure but has not provided a timeline for reform.

The ongoing debate highlights the challenges of balancing student affordability, institutional funding, and workforce needs in Australia’s higher education system





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