Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after lobbying by President Donald Trump, ending a brief ouster over affair and national security concerns. The decision added about $1.5 trillion to Nvidia's value and sparked a global market rally.

Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after direct lobbying by President Donald Trump, ending a brief ouster triggered by an affair and national security concerns.

The decision came within a week, and the market added about $1.5 trillion to Nvidia's value. By the time Wall Street closed just after 8am on Tuesday (AEDT), Nvidia shares had jumped 31 per cent, the company's best day since 2000. Huang resigned on November 12, days after reports of his affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a former executive at Singapore data centre company Megaspeed.

Also read Nvidia Reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO After Trump Intervention, Investigations Continue

US authorities are investigating whether Megaspeed is a Chinese intelligence asset and whether Huang was compromised. The investigation is ongoing, but the market decided it did not matter. On Wednesday last week, the board told investors it had no plans to bring Huang back. The shares fell nearly 14 per cent on Friday.

Trump Lobbies Nvidia Board To Rehire Huang

Then Trump, as he is wont to do, entered the fray, posting that rehiring him would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the USA. Vice-president JD Vance acted as an emissary to Nvidia's directors, according to the Associated Press. The board said its unanimous vote followed input from senior levels of the United States government, and was now confident Huang posed no national security risk. Trump told CNBC: I made the deal.

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At Nvidia's headquarters on Monday (US time), staff leaned over balconies shouting, We love you, Jensen. More than 180,000 people, Elon Musk among them, had signed a petition for his return. Trump shared a doctored version of the photo taken after he was shot in 2024, with Huang in his place, holding a red bra. We have to protect our geniuses, the president said.

The US president's financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics indicate he might have owned as many as 370,000 shares in Nvidia as of 30 September, the latest available data, in news first reported by the Financial Times. Trump has bought shares of Nvidia stock worth between $23m and $86m over the past two years, according to a BBC review, and sold some stake since returning to the presidency, gaining between $3.5m and $10.2m.

Silicon Valley Cult Of Tech Founders

Silicon Valley Worship Of Tech Founders Protecting its geniuses is Silicon Valley's modus operandi to a tee. The tech sector has always worshipped its founders, whatever the cost. Steve Jobs was notorious for screaming at Apple staff, yet the company welcomed him back as a saviour in 1997, 12 years after he lost a boardroom fight and walked out.

Elizabeth Holmes borrowed Jobs' black turtlenecks and talked investors into valuing her blood-testing start-up, Theranos, at $US9 billion before she was convicted of defrauding them. A New York Times report published days before Nvidia's board changed its mind detailed Huang's behaviour. He once told a subordinate he would rip both their arms off and beat them to death with them, the Times reported. I'd rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you, Huang once allegedly said.

His former head of human resources, Michael Winston, said he was fired in 2005 after objecting to that behaviour, and Nvidia settled with him confidentially for more than $US1 million. A spokesman for Huang called Winston's claims fabrications. Employees who loved Huang and those who loathed him used the same word to describe Nvidia: cultish. In Silicon Valley, cultish is normal, and openly celebrated.

OpenAI's board sacked Sam Altman, then rehired him four days later. Richard White resigned as chief executive of WiseTech Global after he was accused of bullying and inappropriate conduct, but remains with the company as its chief innovation officer and still serves on its board as an executive director. He denied the allegations. Huang's surprising and controversial return prompted a strong rally in Asia-Pacific stock markets on Tuesday.

Global Stock Markets Rally On Huang Return

Stocks soared in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Australia, as the AI trade lurched back into life after a tumultuous few months. Taiwan's TW50 index leapt by 9.5%, while South Korea's Kospi index jumped by 6.5%, led by the chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. Japan's Nikkei gained almost 4%. That followed a rise on Wall Street on Monday.

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AI shares have been on a rollercoaster in recent months, amid worries over high debt levels in the sector to fund the AI infrastructure buildout, as well as the prospect of tougher regulation in the US after the Democrats' victory in the midterm elections. Ruben Gallego, the Democrat senator from Arizona, posted on X: We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history.

He later posted: Trump may have started the popping of the AI bubble. Economists said Huang's return meant the US Federal Reserve was more likely to raise interest rates, with the prospect of the AI bubble bursting imminently diminishing. Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank said: With fears of an AI slowdown receding, it also led markets to price back in a more hawkish path for the Federal Reserve over the months ahead.

Because it's the biggest company in the US market by value, Nvidia's stock has more pull on the S&P 500 than any other company's. Huang co-founded Nvidia 33 years ago and turned a maker of graphics cards for video games into the company whose chips run the AI boom. Its sales will top $US400 billion this year, up from $US27 billion four years ago. Few chief executives have built anything like it.

There was no obvious replacement. But investors, staff and eventually the US president decided Nvidia could not run without Huang, and the board fell into line within a week. Whatever Huang had done, too much money was at stake to keep him out. And much of that money is what's keeping the mammoth global AI build-out afloat.

Josh Gilbert, who analyses Asia-Pacific markets for investing platform eToro, cautions that much of that jump was Nvidia winning back lost ground. The shares had shed about a third of their value this year before Monday. Plenty of this rebound is the market clawing back what it lost rather than pricing in fresh growth, he said.

Nvidia Sets Up Security Committee

Nvidia will keep investigating whether foreign spies targeted Huang while he runs the company, and is setting up a national security committee and hiring a chief compliance officer. Worthwhile steps, but they come after the board handed Huang back the keys. The Nvidia saga is far from over: the US corporate regulator is looking at its accounting and Huang is yet to face multiple House and Senate committee hearings.

Nvidia's board made a clear decision that Huang was too big to fail. What's less clear is if the sector and its cheerleaders have learnt anything from his brief fall.