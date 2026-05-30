Jockey Aaron Bullock Aims to Extend Winning Streak with Seven Rides at Scone Meeting

Jockey Aaron Bullock arrives at Scone with a strong record of 18 wins from 47 rides and a recent five-win haul at the same track. He has seven mounts across various races, including Flirtation and Pontevedra for trainers Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich, Terrawatt and Mega Pixel for Kris Lees, Aussie Nation for the Archibalds, Hulu for Cameron Crockett, and Solar Blast for Craig Clegg, with several horses having notable past performances.

Form jockey Aaron Bullock heads to Scone on Sunday with a strong book of seven rides as he bids to continue his winning ways. Before Saturday's Rosehill meeting, Bullock had ridden 18 winners from his past 47 mounts, including four winners at last weekend's Gunnedah Cup showcase meeting.

He booted home five winners at the two day Scone carnival earlier this month, and is hoping the sequence goes on at Sunday's meeting which was transferred from a waterlogged Muswellbrook. Bullock starts the day when combining with the formidable training partnership of Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich with Flirtation in the Mach Energy Country Boosted 3YO & Up Maiden Plate (900m).

Flirtation is a filly by Snitzel and was a trial winner before making her debut with a second placing at Scone behind Copperline. Bullock will also link with Messara and Gavranich when steering Pontevedra in the Pursehouse Rural Country Boosted Class 2 Handicap (1400m). Pontevedra won a couple on end at Muswellbrook last October and November and resumed from a spell with an 11th at Scone behind Brutal Belle.

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will provide Bullock with two mounts in the shape of Terrawatt in the Greg Cribb Memorial Red Crown 2YO Handicap (900m) and Mega Pixel in The Remington Super Maiden Handicap (1300m). Terrawatt is a son of Nicconi making his debut after a number of trials, while Mega Pixel was down the track when resuming from a spell.

Bullock will partner the Annabel and Rob Archibald trained Aussie Nation in the Hunter River Stayers Cup Benchmark 74 Handicap (2200m). Aussie Nation was a Gosford winner three starts ago and has finished second in his past four starts either side of that success. The Cameron Crockett prepared Hulu is Bullock's ride in the Shorty Cribb Aberdeen Cup Benchmark 82 Handicap (1300m).

Bullock's remaining ride of the day is Solar Blast for Craig Clegg in the Snowden Racing Benchmark 66 Handicap (1000m). Solar Blast was a Scone winner back in February, and was a last start sixth at Muswellbrook earlier this month





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Horse Racing Jockey Aaron Bullock Scone Country Racing Maiden Plate Handicap Races Trainers Horse Form

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