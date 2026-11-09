Apprentice Jockey Izzy Neale Critical After Warren Fall, Scone Races Postponed

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale remains in a critical condition after a fall at Warren on Sunday, prompting the postponement of Monday's Scone race meeting. Diego Montes de Oca was also injured in the incident.

Apprentice jockey Izzy Neale remains in a critical condition in Dubbo Hospital after a shocking fall at Warren on Sunday. The 22-year-old was airlifted to Dubbo Hospital unconscious following the incident.

Critical Fall At Warren

Her family is by her side. Neale was riding the Kieren Hazelton-trained Marnoo in the Cotton Cup, a 1600m race, when the six-year-old gelding knuckled over on the home turn near the 400m mark. She fell heavily. Marnoo was euthanised after suffering a near foreleg injury, according to Racing NSW Stewards.

Also read Trump 'would get ratings bump for firing Hegseth', like on The Apprentice

Fellow jockey Diego Montes de Oca, who was riding Shadow Dane, was dislodged shortly after Neale's fall. He was taken to Dubbo Hospital by ambulance with a suspected broken foot. The remaining race on the program was abandoned. Monday's planned race meeting at Scone, Neale's home track, was postponed as the NSW and wider racing community wraps its arms around the young jockey.

Advertisement

Scone Meeting Postponed By Racing NSW

Racing NSW announced the decision on Monday morning. Following consultation with jockeys and trainers engaged to participate at today's race meeting at Scone, a decision has been made to postpone the meeting, Racing NSW said in a statement. The decision follows the serious race fall involving apprentice jockey Izzy Neale at Warren yesterday. Izzy remains in Dubbo Hospital in a critical condition, with her family by her side.

The thoughts and heartfelt support of Racing NSW and the entire racing community are with Izzy, her family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time. Neale has 88 winners and started her career in February 2024. She has ridden in Sydney 11 times and won a Highway Handicap on It's A Tata for Brett Robb at Rosehill in July. Praying for a miracle tonight.

Industry Figures Offer Support

A terrible day for our industry, Sky Racing presenter and former jockey Melinda Turner said. Sending all our love and support to Izzy and Diego after a dreadful fall at Warren. Will update conditions ASAP, the Australian Jockeys' Association added. Today was a tough day.

My thoughts and prayers are with Izzy, her family and many friends. Hug your loved ones and tell someone you love them. We're all just doing our best in life, racing analyst Ben Walker said. The racing community has rallied around Neale and Montes de Oca as both recover.

Advertisement

Neale's condition remains critical as of Monday morning. Further updates are expected as the racing industry continues to offer support.