Harry Coffey Aims for Melbourne Cup Ride on Shockletz Despite Collarbone Injury

Sydney jockey Harry Coffey is racing against time to recover from a collarbone injury sustained in the Empire Rose Stakes to ride Shockletz in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup, with trainer Ciaron Maher and fellow jockeys offering support.

Sydney-based jockey Harry Coffey is engaged in a desperate bid to recover from a significant physical injury to secure a ride on Shockletz for Tuesday's prestigious Melbourne Cup race.

Coffey suffered a broken collarbone after falling from his mount Pondalowie during the Empire Rose Stakes on Saturday, an incident that caused the horse to tumble heavily but ultimately return to her stable fit and well that same night. His determination to ride has drawn widespread admiration from his peers, including fellow jockey Rachel King, who is riding So You Are in the upcoming Cup.

Also read Everything you need to know about the 2026 Melbourne Cup

King praises Coffey resilience

King expressed strong confidence in Coffey's mindset, noting that he would not risk the ride unless he was one hundred percent fit and healthy. She highlighted the unique resilience required for the profession, stating, All credit to him if he can definitely get there by tomorrow. Jockeys are made of different stuff, and he's kind of proving that. The Sydney-based rider emphasized that Coffey understands the gravity of the moment and his refusal to compromise on his physical readiness.

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Trainer Ciaron Maher, who also trained Coffey to victory in the 2024 Caulfield Cup aboard Duke De Sessa, has kept the door ajar for Coffey to take the mount on Shockletz. The horse is considered a strong lightweight chance in the field, making Coffey's potential participation highly significant for Maher's strategy. Maher has reportedly been prepared to wait and see if Coffey can recover sufficiently, acknowledging the jockey's high standards for performing at his best.

Cup-winning jockey James McDonald also weighed in on Coffey's situation, validating the jockey's refusal to give up the battle to be fit. McDonald, who described the mindset as akin to preparing for a grand final, stated that jockeys get up for anything. He added that Coffey is tougher than most of us, reflecting a deep respect for the physical and mental demands placed on riders at the highest level of the sport.

Coffey has previous experience in the Melbourne Cup, having ridden Port Guillaume to a 21st place finish in 2021 and Grand Promenade to 14th in 2022. His recent form has been impressive, culminating in the Caulfield Cup win earlier this year.

Dee standby if Coffey fails

However, the immediate challenge remains the recovery from the injury sustained just days before one of the world's most demanding thoroughbred races. In the event that Coffey's bid for fitness fails, Michael Dee is currently on standby to take the mount on Shockletz. This contingency plan ensures that the horse will have an experienced rider regardless of Coffey's condition. The racing community remains hopeful but realistic about the tight turnaround required for full recovery.

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The support network surrounding Coffey is robust, with fellow jockeys and trainers offering both emotional and professional backing. King noted that Coffey had the support of his peers as he tried to get his body right for the race. This collective encouragement underscores the camaraderie that exists within the jockey community despite the competitive nature of their profession.

As the clock ticks down to the Melbourne Cup, all eyes are on Coffey to see if he can meet the impossible deadline. His journey from the Empire Rose Stakes to potentially riding in the Cup is a testament to his resilience and the intense pressures of professional horse racing. The outcome will be determined by his physical progress in the coming days.