Novelist Jodi Picoult discusses how reading Ta-Nehisi Coates and other authors changed her perspective on racism and influenced her creative journey.

American novelist Jodi Picoult has shared a detailed reflection on the literary works that have fundamentally influenced her personal development and professional career. In a candid discussion about her reading habits, the bestselling author highlighted specific titles that challenged her worldview and provided comfort during formative years. The conversation reveals how literature served as both a mirror and a window for the writer known for exploring complex social issues.

Confronting Bias Through Modern Literature

One of the most significant intellectual shifts in Picoult's life occurred after she read the work of Ta-Nehisi Coates. The novelist admitted that she had previously operated under the assumption that she was not a racist in her daily interactions. However, Coates' writing compelled her to distinguish between merely not being racist and actively being antiracist. This realization moved her from a passive stance to an active commitment, leading her to attend social justice workshops and re-evaluate her understanding of systemic bias and privilege.

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Reevaluating Classic American Literature

While revisiting Margaret Mitchell's Gone With the Wind, Picoult acknowledged a delayed recognition of the stereotypical portrayal of Black characters that she had overlooked in her youth. She recalled reading the novel at age thirteen and memorizing large portions of it, noting that the vivid imagery of Atlanta burning was so visceral she could smell and see the scene. This early exposure to Mitchell's world-building inspired her own ambition to create immersive realities through words, even as she later critiqued the book's racial politics.

Childhood Books And Personal Identity

Earlier influences include A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith, which her mother gifted to her when she was twelve or thirteen. Picoult described the novel as profound for a young reader, providing a protagonist who thrived despite significant setbacks. The story helped her appreciate her own privileged upbringing while fostering admiration for resilience. Additionally, she frequently returned to Almost Paradise by Susan Isaacs, a book that comforted her as an outsider at Princeton. The narrative of a part-Jewish woman marrying into WASP culture resonated with her own desire for acceptance in a wealthy, exclusive academic environment.

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Ongoing Literary Adventures And Themes

Picoult also discussed her struggles with Fyodor Dostoevsky, attempting to engage with his long names and philosophical rants in high school, college, and again recently. Despite her efforts, she found the material difficult to connect with. Conversely, she holds Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are in high regard for its darkness and poetry. She also praised The Book Thief by Markus Zusak, noting that her eight-year adaptation of the novel into a musical has deepened her appreciation for its bold use of Death as a compassionate narrator.

Magical Realism As A Creative Haven

Finally, the author highlighted the enduring comfort of Alice Hoffman's novels, which are filled with magical realism. Picoult described Hoffman's writing style as appearing effortless, creating a sense of home for readers. She also mentioned finishing Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt by Ben Reeves, which explores loss and grief through personification. These selections underscore her belief in literature's ability to provide both escape and profound emotional truth, shaping her approach to storytelling.