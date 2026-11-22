Jodie Foster returns to Disney nearly 50 years after her child acting debut to voice Queen Celeste in Hexed, a dark animated film about witches that also stars Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones.

Jodie Foster has returned to Disney almost half a century after she first stepped onto the studio lot in Los Angeles as a child actor.

In the new animated film Hexed, she voices Queen Celeste, a witch who sees a young upstart as a threat to her power. The two-time Oscar winner says the film is a dark and compelling departure for Disney, with complex themes, a cracking pace, and gorgeously drawn animation. Foster frames the story as a psychological thriller disguised as a modern-day twist on The Sorcerer's Apprentice. She sums it up with a laugh: It's Bergman goes Disney.

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She also says with a laugh that there is a lot of sick, twisted subtext in there. The film is family-friendly, but it pushes against the lighter tone that often defines Disney animation. Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand. It follows Billie Doe, an awkward teenager from Ohio played by Hailee Steinfeld, who discovers that she has magical abilities.

Rashida Jones plays Billie's mother, Alice. After she is expelled from high school, Billie is drawn into Hexe, a parallel world inhabited by witches. Think of it as the land of Oz, Disney animation-style. There, Billie and her mother land in the cross-hairs of Queen Celeste, voiced by Foster, who sees the upstart arrival as a threat to her power.

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Witchy shenanigans ensue. Foster says the film offers a new telling of what a witch could be. She notes that a witch has always been defined by a culture that saw women's power as a threat. And we don't do that in this movie, she says.

We see women's power as an asset and a blessing and something to aspire to. Except for my character, who's bad, she adds with a wry smile. She just feels threatened by any woman's power because she feels bad about herself. We spend a lot of time reflecting on the culture of how men see women, but this is a cool thing to see women and all of their damage and all their baggage and how they see each other.

Women Reclaiming The Word Witch

That said, Queen Celeste is not so bad. She lacks the pure evil of Disney's more iconic evil queens, such as poison-apple peddling Queen Grimhilde in Snow White. Jones agrees that there has been a shift on the notion of the witch. There seems to be a zeitgeisty thing right now where women are reclaiming the word witch, she says.

They are doing incantations and conjuring and spells for themselves, or they are way more connected with the moon cycles and the cycles of the planets. Jones adds that women have been siloed and silenced and disempowered, but it does feel like there is this burgeoning thing happening. It is nice that this movie is coming out right now because it grapples with the idea of what do we do with this power, she says.

And the message of the movie is like, be in it. Be in it and be in it together because that's how we are going to survive. In a story about a mother trying to protect her daughter from a terrifying and destructive force, each actress is at a different stage of the parenting journey. Foster's children are now adults, Jones has a child at home, and Steinfeld has only recently become a mother.

Foster says: You start out with these kind of maternal protections, and then it's like, wait, how much do I balance of what I tell them about myself and not have to protect them from me? It's so interesting that you come full circle with your kids. The film has a substantial supporting cast. Dan Stevens plays Hieronymous, Queen Celeste's too-grand-for-his-own-good Grand Councillor.

Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry voice a talking quill and a talking book. Kathy Najimy plays Rhonda, a raccoon. Wayne Knight plays Mike the Microwave, and Alan Tudyk plays an enchanted sign. The film's breakout star, however, will almost certainly be Beef Roger Crummchuk, a three-eyed green cat voiced by Walton Goggins.

Hexed speaks with a mature voice. The humour is very droll, particularly when Beef Roger is in the frame. Just don't call him a pet. Crummchuk, and the other animals in the land of Hexe, are actually witches' familiars, and should be addressed as such.

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Foster And Her Children

As a result, the film also taps into the interior cinematic lives of children, who are seldom given credit for their capacity to experience and process complex stories. Many years ago, Foster was asked about the moment she showed her sons Charlie and Kit all the films she had made as a child, notably the iconic kiddie gangster movie Bugsy Malone, in which child actors played the characters in a mobster comedy.

They had never seen a gangster movie so it did not really make a lot of sense to them, but they liked it, Foster said back in 2016. She noted that she had not rushed to show them her work as an actress. I wanted them to just know me, she said. I did not want them to be coloured by my celebrity or by me in character.

Foster has also mentioned Inception as a favourite film of her children. That is a couple of cool kids. You really come to learn who they are by what movies move them, Foster says, clearly proud. Our culture is able to offer that to people.

To say, here's art. It is going to show you who you are. Steinfeld, meanwhile, is already mindful of how much her seven-month-old baby is aware of. With the music I play in the house right now, I wonder if this will one day be a memory for her, she says.

Young ones are never to be underestimated. They can handle a lot. They understand. What is the saying, that they hear with their eyes?

Jodie Foster Returns To Disney

They are little sponges, and I am seeing that firsthand now, and I am both terrified and honoured that I have the privilege of shaping what my child is exposed to in that sense. Hexed also stands as a curious flag in the timeline of Foster's career.

As a child actress in the 1970s, she starred in made-for-television movies released under the Wonderful World of Disney banner, including Menace on the Mountain and Napoleon and Samantha in 1972, about kids on an overland journey. She also appeared in Freaky Friday. Foster's return to Disney in Hexed marks a homecoming of sorts, adding her name to the studio's pantheon of cinema villainesses.