Joe Hockey warns AI disruption could push Australian unemployment to fifteen percent

Former treasurer Joe Hockey cautions that lagging behind AI adoption may triple Australia’s unemployment rate within five years and criticises Labor’s capital gains tax reforms as a barrier to innovation.

Former treasurer Joe Hockey warned that Australia could see unemployment rise to fifteen percent within the next five years if the nation does not keep pace with rapid advances in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Hockey, who served in the Tony Abbott government, argued that Australia and other advanced economies are lagging behind the United States in the adoption of new technologies. He said the gap in technological readiness is not limited to Australia but extends across Europe and the broader Western world.

According to Hockey, the inevitable spread of artificial intelligence will lead to substantial job losses, particularly among younger workers, and will create a pressing need for a national response focused on innovation and skill development. He cautioned that without decisive action the unemployment rate, currently around four point five percent, could more than triple by the early 2030s, creating a severe strain on the welfare system and public finances.

Hockey also criticised the Labor government’s proposed overhaul of the capital gains tax regime, describing it as a mistake that would diminish incentives for entrepreneurship and investment. The Labor plan seeks to eliminate the existing discount on capital gains and replace it with a model that adjusts for inflation, a change that Hockey argues would discourage private sector innovation.

He warned that removing the tax advantage for capital investment could hamper the country’s ability to adapt to the technological disruption caused by AI. In his view, a key component of any strategy to address future unemployment is to preserve and strengthen fiscal tools that encourage risk‑taking and the creation of new businesses.

He further suggested that if the government seeks to compensate for lost revenue by expanding taxes on capital assets, such as property and inheritances, it could further reduce the incentives for individuals to invest and generate growth. The former finance minister linked the potential unemployment surge to broader fiscal challenges facing many Western nations, noting that several countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Japan, are now spending more on welfare than they collect in income tax.

Hockey warned that a fifteen percent unemployment rate would place enormous pressure on the budget, forcing policymakers to find new sources of revenue to sustain existing social programs and any new initiatives required to address the AI‑driven labour market shift. He predicted a likely shift of the tax burden from income toward capital, with political debates emerging around so‑called death taxes and levies on family homes, mirroring trends observed elsewhere.

Throughout his remarks Hockey emphasized the need to give Australians hope by maintaining pathways for economic advancement rather than eroding the rewards for personal achievement. He concluded by recalling his earlier parliamentary speech in which he supported limiting negative gearing to new residential builds, noting that Labor’s decision to restrict negative gearing on properties purchased after the recent budget was, in his view, the right policy direction.

Treasury estimates suggest that the combined reforms to negative gearing and capital gains tax could enable around seventy‑five thousand additional owner‑occupiers over the next decade and modestly temper house‑price growth





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