John Coates has been awarded an honorary law doctorate from Sydney University, recognizing his contributions to Australian sport and the university. The honor highlights his leadership in sport, including his role as President of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and his efforts in securing the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

John Coates, former International Olympic Committee vice president and Australian Olympic Committee honorary life president, has been awarded an honorary law doctorate from Sydney University.

The degree is the university's highest honor, recognizing his contributions to Australian sport and the university. The ceremony took place last Friday, where the citation praised Coates: Through his leadership, advocacy and service, John has strengthened Australia's global reputation, fostered regional cooperation and advanced fairness and professionalism in sport. His legacy endures in the institutions he has built, the athletes he has empowered and the enhanced standing of Australia on the world stage.

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Sydney University Honorary Doctorate

Coates, a former lawyer and rowing cox, is also one of the youngest recipients of the Companion of the Order of Australia, the nation's highest honor. In 2021 alone, at the end of his three-decade reign as AOC president, he achieved three major milestones. He led Australia to its highest Olympic gold medal tally at the Tokyo Games. He ran the Games as chair of the IOC's Co-ordination Commission during the COVID pandemic.

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He also convinced fellow IOC members to award Brisbane the 2032 Summer Olympics. The university's decision to confer the doctorate focused on Coates' role as President of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which resolves complex sporting disputes. Forty years ago, sport was often mired in conflicts between athletes and administrators over issues like team selection and doping. By 1990, Coates was AOC president and deputy chair of the Australian Sports Commission.

At that time, Arthur Tunstall, head of the Australian Commonwealth Games Association, exemplified problematic administration. Tunstall interfered with selections, threatened Cathy Freeman for carrying an Aboriginal flag at the 1994 Victoria Games, and won votes by delivering whisky bottles in cornflakes boxes to delegates from impoverished countries. Coates had a front-row seat to controversies in drugs, host city decisions, and the retreat from amateurism.

Career and Sporting Achievements

He was a founding member of the International Council of Arbitration for Sport in 1994, later known as CAS. In 1996, at the Atlanta Olympics, CAS formed an ad-hoc division to resolve disputes quickly during the Games. This mechanism delivers justice efficiently, sometimes only an hour before athletes start the 100-metre sprint. CAS, based in Lausanne and chaired by Coates for 15 years, now receives 1100 disputes annually for arbitration and mediation.

In his acceptance speech, Coates highlighted the blurred lines between legal disputes and field-of-play decisions. He cited a case involving a Ukrainian athlete at the 2026 Milano Winter Olympics who refused to stop wearing a customized helmet of remembrance for athletes killed in the Russian invasion. CAS viewed the case as legal because it breached rule 50 of the Olympic charter, despite involvement from Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

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Coates said, The CAS panel had to balance freedom of expression with the principle of political neutrality in the Olympic charter. It reached a conclusion on the merits - not just procedure. He concluded with a reference to the Brisbane Olympics, which he first championed as a young lawyer leading the bid for the 1992 Games, won by Barcelona.

Court of Arbitration for Sport

Coates said, CAS, particularly the ad hoc division, provides something essential: legal certainty and finality at a moment when uncertainty would be most damaging and amount to a denial of justice. What matters ultimately is that the system continues to be trusted to act independently, Coates added. This same spirit will, I am sure, continue to guide us, not least as we steadily move towards the Games a little closer to home in Brisbane.

Coates, now aged 76, hopes to attend the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, despite serious health battles over the past ten years. His enemies have long considered him Machiavellian, but he now more closely resembles Rasputin, who survived multiple attacks. He can still switch mid-sentence from fluent legalese to locker room language.

Brisbane Olympics and Health

He may need the latter at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, when President Trump will still be in office and may order CAS to overturn medal results against American athletes.