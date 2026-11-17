John Martinis shared the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for an experiment that demonstrated quantum tunnelling in a visible electrical circuit, laying the groundwork for superconducting quantum computers. He says useful quantum computers could arrive in five to 10 years.

John Martinis shared the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for an experiment he ran for his thesis in the mid-1980s. The work helped transform quantum physics into something humans could wield for themselves.

Nobel Winner John Martinis Family Influence

It laid the groundwork for today's superconducting quantum computers. The Los Angeles-born professor of physics at the University of California says his parents, a fireman and a homemaker, never asked what he had done at school. Instead, around the dinner table, they asked: Did you ask any questions today? That ritual spurred him into a life of curiosity, endless inquiry and, as of last year, a Nobel Prize.

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Quantum mechanics describes how matter and energy behave on the tiny scale of atomic particles, such as protons and electrons. In this realm, physics works very differently to what we are used to. It gets freaky. Picture a tennis ball.

In classical physics, the ball is always in one place at any one time, even when it is being belted around a court. In quantum physics, a ball, or a particle, can exist in multiple places or states at any one time. This concept is what makes quantum computing so potent. A standard computer bit switches between 0 and 1 for calculations.

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A quantum bit, or qubit, can exist in a state of both 0 and 1 simultaneously, making for vastly faster and more powerful calculations. In another example, if you throw a tennis ball at a brick wall it will always bounce back. But in the quantum world, a particle has a chance of passing through a barrier it should not be able to cross, as if the tennis ball ghosted through the wall. This is known as quantum tunnelling.

John Martinis Macroscopic Quantum System

Martinis and his colleagues were able to replicate quantum tunnelling in a macroscopic, human-made system. He spoke at the University of Sydney, where he delivered a public lecture jointly hosted by industry body Quantum Australia. Our quantum system is not made of protons and electrons like normal quantum mechanics, he says. It is constructed from an electrical circuit that you can see.

It is about a centimetre across, so it is quite big. That sounds simple. But it was an act of scientific nous that dragged the mystical qualities of quantum physics from the atomic scale to something that could be crafted and controlled by human hands. Martinis worked with two colleagues, his PhD adviser John Clarke and postdoctoral researcher Michel Devoret, with whom he shared the Nobel Prize.

They created an electrical circuit involving a special component called a Josephson junction, made of two superconducting wires separated by an ultra-thin insulating barrier. They cooled this circuit to almost absolute zero, minus 273 degrees Celsius, the coldest possible temperature. That triggered billions of electrons within the circuit to form Cooper pairs and begin behaving as a synchronised whole, rather than individual particles. In a normal conductor, single electrons jostle together.

In a superconducting state, the electrons form pairs, and the current can flow without resistance. But an insulating gap may stop the current. A large number of electrons may sometimes behave like a single particle, enabling a current to tunnel across the insulating gap. This created a system that could exist in one of two states: a zero-voltage state, or a state that produced voltage.

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Quantum Tunnelling Achieved Superconducting Circuit

The barrier separating these states could be leapt over if the electrons picked up heat energy. But when the system reached a particularly low temperature, suppressing heat, the scientists could still detect spikes of voltage. That meant the unified electrons were crossing straight through the barrier without needing thermal energy. The scientists had achieved quantum tunnelling.

Further, when they irradiated the circuit with microwaves, it absorbed energy at specific quantised levels, just like an atom. Put simply, they had built something with the physics of an artificial atom. Martinis says they did not set out to invent something new, much less help kick off a new industry that could change the world. It was just answering the very simple question, he says.

Quantum mechanics is known to be the physics of the small, how atoms work and how molecules work. We wanted to show that it is a more general phenomenon, so you can have current and voltages in a wire, and you can see quantum mechanics, he says. It means we had this new physics playground where we could make these new atomic systems out of the circuits, he says. The experiment laid the foundation for superconducting qubits.

Nature that they had achieved quantum supremacy with a processor made from 53 of these qubits, meaning they had solved a calculation with a quantum computer beyond the practical limits of any classical computer. The quantum processor, they claimed, solved a calculation in 200 seconds that would take a supercomputer 10,000 years. IBM claimed the calculation could be done on a classic system in two-and-a-half days, but the paper nevertheless marked an important moment in the advancement of quantum computing.

John Martinis Useful Quantum Computer Timeline

When asked when we might see a useful quantum computer, Martinis says: For years I would avoid this question. But there has been enough progress and enough serious efforts that now I say five to 10 years. Martinis recalls that his experiment was a complete disaster when they first tried it. Solving it involved a visit to the university's astronomy department to pick their brains about microwaves.

Even since that ritual at the dining table from his childhood, he has never stopped asking questions or worried about sounding stupid. That allowed him to bottle one of nature's most remarkable, surreal qualities and fundamentally expand what humans are capable of. I just find this fun, he says of pursuing questions about how nature works on the atomic level. It is how I think.