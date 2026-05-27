John Safran Returns as Judge in the Reboot of 'Race Around the World'

John Safran, the controversial star of the original 1997 series, reflects on his journey from contestant to judge as ABC revives the groundbreaking travel documentary competition. He discusses the challenges faced by new contestants, the impact of technology on storytelling, and his unique approach to documentary filmmaking.

In June 1997, a 24-year-old John Safran packed his bag, grabbed a handheld digital camera and stepped on a plane bound for Japan. Little did he know, a token skinny, pale, whiny star would soon be born.

Over the next 100 days, Safran would create and star in 10 short films for the debut season of the ABC's hit travel documentary competition. He would become an audience favourite - a cult hero - for his daring and eccentric videos. He was loathed by one judge, director David Caesar, and ended up disqualified after he secretly taped a confessional with a priest in Brazil.

However, he was named the winner of the people's choice award and a career as Australia's No.1 TV enfant terrible was guaranteed. Now, decades later, the iconic show Race Around the World is being rebooted, but this time he's the one judging the six newbies who have been sent overseas as part of the ABC's revival of the popular series. I definitely have opinions, he says.

I'm pretty invested because I think it's important because they're fighting the robots now, like AI and stuff, and storytelling is important. It's a Friday morning and Safran is soon off to film episode three of the show, now hosted by Zan Rowe. It's also about four weeks since the contestants left in early April, heading for countries as diverse as Egypt, Moldova and the US. I have already Simon Cowell-ed one of them, he says.

Because I want their stories to be good … there's a couple of them who have this great, like, hectic energy, where they're just putting themselves on the line … and I'm just going, Oh my god, so that's all great, but if you just do this and this, your stories will be like 10 times as good. The new series follows roughly the same format as the original - 10 countries, 10 films, in 100 days - but some of the rules have been changed to allow for the change in technology.

When Safran and his fellow contestants set out, they knew where they were going and had time to roughly plan out stories and make contacts before they left. This time, the six filmmakers have no idea where they are being sent, so they cannot plan ahead. They must also edit their films while on the run, whereas in Safran's day, their tapes were posted back to the ABC with editing instructions.

Contact with the contestants was also more haphazard in 1997, as they were only required to call the ABC once every 10 days (remember this was the time before mobile phones and social media) to reassure everyone they were still alive. And the budget? About $100 a day. Difficult?

You bet. I found it really so stressful, especially after I thought I'd screwed up the first story, says Safran. I became sharpened and became this edited version of myself. And even the thing where I'm like squeaking at camera, that just wasn't me, I wasn't a squeaker at camera.

I just did it because I thought it was funny. Race Around the World's new contestants (from left) Lucinda, Mikaela, Jayden, Elliot, Kate and William. Most of the new contestants - Elliot, Jayden, Kate, Lucinda, Mikaela and William - were born before the first series even aired, and they have all come of age in a world where being online, digital storytelling and selfie culture is the norm.

But if you think this puts them at an advantage, Safran has other ideas. There is a counter-current, though, where it's like young people are very nervous about putting stuff out there because they know the consequences of fumbling, in a way that I never did, he says. There might be the opposite issue in some ways, of like, Guys, you've got to free yourself up and not worry.

But selfie culture is kind of good, as long as the material is strong. Safran was never afraid to put himself in front of the camera. And in fact, one of the key new features of the digital camcorders that the original racers had in 1997 was the ability to flip the screen so they could record themselves, selfie-style.

And unlike some of the other contestants - many of whom have gone onto serious careers in film and television - Safran loved being in front of the camera. Nearly all of them just wanted to be regular doco makers, and they had to be dragged kicking and screaming in front of the cameras, says Safran.

He still calls his first story, where he was locked in the subway in Osaka, a disaster (I was really humiliated), but it fortified him and by the time he came to put the voodoo curse on his ex-girlfriend, that's where it kind of just seemed to just make sense. The original Race Around the World crew (from left): Claudia Rowe, Ben Davies, Bentley Dean, John Safran, Daniel Marsden, Olivia Rousset, Scott Herford and Kim Traill.

I did work out this sort of, like, premise where an audience has a preconception of what a documentary should be, and then me being a bit of a smartass about it, he says. Like, rather than being this fly on the wall and being all kind of, Oh my god, these magical people or whatever. I'm just being the fool in it





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