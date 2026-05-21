John Safran Special: A Scattershot Documentary on Free Speech and the Right to Offend

The documentary features a number of controversial figures, including a holistic healer, a neo-Nazi leader, a TikTok-famous sex worker, an exorcist, and a puppeteer who specializes in contorting the penis. It explores the line between free speech and hate speech in the context of current social issues.

What do a holistic healer , neo-Nazis, a TikTok-famous sex worker, an exorcist, and genital contortionists Puppetry of The Penis have in common? Not sure? Does it help if we add in Yorta Yorta rapper Briggs and Josh Bornstein, the lawyer who successfully represented Antoinette Lattouf in her unfair dismissal against the ABC?

They’re just a few of the characters of— an enjoyable if not scattershot new, hour-long documentary about free speech and the right to offend from one of Australia’s most beloved boundary-pushers. No, the dots don’t all connect while watching. But you’ll be surprised, shocked and entertained. In short, it’s a John Safran special.

Since the ’90s, Safran’s poked and prodded at cultural, political, religious and ethnic divides with stunt-led documentaries, TV shows and books, often playing with his own identity as a Jewish-Australian. He’s tried to join the Ku Klux Klan; he’s swapped his sperm with a Palestinian’s at an Israeli sperm bank; he’s been crucified in the Philippines. What’s next?

, Safran questions whether his offence-intended style still works, not just because of cultural shifts but also the introduced after last year’s Bondi terror attack – alongside others implemented in recent years due to rising anti-Semitism.

‘As an artist, my instinct is to allow for more free speech not less,’ Safran says. ‘But of course, more free speech would unleash more tirades against Jews, of which I am one. I’ve made a career out of blasphemy and offence... Is my entire schtick on the precipice of being made illegal?





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Free Speech Hate Speech Anti-Semitism Neo-Nazis Holistic Healer TTFP (Puppetry Of The Penis) Contortionist Anti-Semitic Tirades Illegality Of Offence-Intended Style Against Jews Palestinian's Profile In Courage Ku Klux Klan Boon Woi Sie Gentleman's Agreement Anti-Conversion Therapy Laws Victoria's Anti-Conversion Therapy Laws Anti-Semitism Laws Anti-Hate Laws

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