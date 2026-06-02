John Symond Predicts House Prices Will Rise Over Five Years, Warns of Soaring Rents

Aussie Home Loans founder John Symond forecasts that while house prices may dip slightly, they will rise significantly over five years, with rents increasing sharply due to supply shortages. He criticises government housing policies and warns against high loan-to-value mortgages.

John Symond, the founder of Aussie Home Loans, has shared his insights on the current state of the Australian property market, offering predictions that contrast sharply with government narratives.

While acknowledging that house prices may see a slight softening, Symond firmly believes a collapse is unlikely due to fundamental supply and demand dynamics. He points out that investors who already own properties will hold onto them to retain their 50 per cent capital gains, reducing the number of homes for sale.

Meanwhile, first-home buyers face prohibitive costs: since COVID, construction costs have surged by 40 per cent, pushing even basic two-bedroom apartments in outer suburbs to $800,000 or more. Developers, wary of these risks and the failure of many builders who couldn't meet agreed costs, are scaling back new projects. This undersupply will persist, with the annual shortfall of 25,000 homes expected to worsen, driving up both purchase prices and rents.

Symond predicts that over the next five years, house prices will be significantly higher than today, despite short-term fluctuations of 5 to 8 per cent followed by 10 per cent gains.

"The biggest negative in all of this is rents will go up significantly," he warns, as new housing supply falters and existing investors retain their properties, leaving renters with fewer options. Symond also weighed in on the government's changes to negative gearing rules, which aim to incentivise new building by allowing negative gearing on newly constructed properties. He dismissed this as a minor fix, arguing that builders cannot absorb the 40 per cent cost increases since COVID.

"Housing prices must go up," he says, because the costs of freight, goods, and construction continue to rise. He rejected the notion that most property investors are wealthy elites, countering that 30 to 40 per cent of properties are bought by ordinary working couples building retirement savings.

"It saves the government zillions on their retirement," he added, referring to the reduced reliance on state pensions. However, he acknowledged that younger Australians are being locked out, with the doubling of house prices relative to incomes since the 1999 capital gains tax changes. He noted that governments benefit from housing through land tax, stamp duty, and GST, which constitute a major revenue source.

Symond expressed concern about government policies that encourage high loan-to-value ratios, such as 95 per cent mortgages with only 5 per cent deposits. He called such measures the worst possible approach, warning that even a minor market hiccup could plunge borrowers into financial stress, which is a leading cause of marriage breakdown.

"The great Aussie dream is gone. It's now a nightmare," he said, emphasising that buyers lured by these schemes remain fully liable for the debt. Looking ahead, Symond reiterated that while some prices may rise due to shortages, the most pressing issue is rent increases.

"Property rents are going to go up significantly, unfortunately, because there's not going to be a big choice," he concluded. His analysis underscores a bleak outlook for affordability, with supply constraints and policy missteps exacerbating the housing crisis





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