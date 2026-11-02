Joint List Leader Jabareen Seeks Coalition to Oust Netanyahu

Yousef Jabareen leads Arab coalition to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, offering pivotal support to opposition bloc after historic election gains in Israel's Knesset.

Yousef Jabareen, leader of the Joint List, announced Tuesday that the Arab coalition is prepared to join forces with the opposition Change bloc to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power. This move comes after the Joint List secured a record number of seats in the Knesset following Tuesday elections. Jabareen stated the country faces a historic opportunity to change direction after years of difficult governance.

Jabareen Demands Government Removal

Jabareen said the primary demand of roughly 840,000 Palestinian Israeli voters is the removal of the Netanyahu government. He described the previous four years as awful across all areas of life. Issues include house demolitions, criminal gangs in the Arab community, and lack of police intervention. He cited racism, physical attacks against Arabs, and police brutality as major concerns.

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Election Results And Seat Distribution

Netanyahu's coalition lost its majority, dropping from 68 to 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset. The Change bloc of Zionist parties led by retired general Gadi Eisenkot holds 48 seats. This leaves the Arab-Israeli parties as potential kingmakers with a record 19 seats. The Joint List holds 11 seats, while the conservative, Islamist Ra'am party has eight seats.

Eisenkot Conditions And Support Strategy

Eisenkot and his partners pledged not to form a unity government with Netanyahu. However, Eisenkot set conditions for any coalition with Arab parties. These include recognition of Israel as a Jewish state, acceptance of conscription, and denouncing Hamas as a terrorist organization. Ra'am signaled readiness to join such a coalition, but the Joint List refuses to join the government.

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Tactical Voting And Legislative Power

Jabareen said the coalition is ready to keep an Eisenkot government afloat from the outside through tactical voting. He emphasized that as long as the occupation continues in the West Bank, they cannot be part of the government. He hopes this marks the start of a change in policies and attitudes toward the Arab community. Jabareen confirmed informal discussions are underway among opposition parties.

Path To New Government And Systemic Changes

Forming a new government may be difficult due to resistance from rightwing leader Avigdor Lieberman. Before a government is formed, 67 opponents of Netanyahu could use their majority to control legislative power. This could involve changing the speaker of the Knesset and controlling the committee overseeing the legislative agenda. Jabareen also called for addressing systemic discrimination and inequality in Israeli society to ensure equal treatment for the Arab community.