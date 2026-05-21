Jojo Fifita's Ambitions: A Look Back and Forward

The article explores Jojo Fifita's dual-code rugby journey, including his transition from wing to hooker and his dreams of playing for the Wallabies. The piece also delves into the possible roles of cross-code players in the upcoming Rugby World Cup, as well as the insights of cross-code performer Brad Thorn. The article is written in a narrative style, with no specific quotes or references cited.

Queensland Maroons debutant Jojo Fifita has revealed that he hasn't ruled out a potential return to rugby union to pursue the Wallabies ambitions he once had before making the switch to the NRL.

Fifita, who has established himself as a capable player for the Titans, had a keen interest in following in his father Pila's footsteps, who represented Tonga at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Growing up in the schoolboy system, Fifita played with fellow uncapped Maroon Sam Walker and secured The Southport School's undefeated GPS Championships season in 2019.

As for his immediate future, Fifita admits that his primary focus is on NRL, while Australian rugby's facelift may open up opportunities for other past and present NRL stars to participate in the Rugby World Cup next year. Former dual-code star Brad Thorn shares his insights on the challenges and opportunities that cross-code players face, but encourages those interested to take on the challenge, stating that 'you live once'





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Dual-Code Rugby Jojo Fifita Queensland Maroons Rugby World Cup Brad Thorn

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