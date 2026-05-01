Jokić’s Nuggets Eliminated in First Round, Knicks Dominate, Sixers Force Game 7

The Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić, were upset in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The New York Knicks secured a historic win against the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Sixers forced a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics after a remarkable comeback.

The Denver Nuggets , led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić , suffered a shocking first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-98 in Game 5.

This marks the first time in four years Denver won't be competing in May, raising serious questions about their future as a championship contender in the competitive Western Conference. Jokić, despite a strong individual performance with 28 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds, acknowledged the team's distance from title contention. The Timberwolves’ defensive prowess, particularly Rudy Gobert’s effectiveness against Jokić and Jaden McDaniels’ stifling defense on Jamal Murray, proved crucial.

Murray struggled significantly throughout the series, shooting poorly and contributing to a substantial negative rating. Despite the disappointing outcome, Jokić emphatically expressed his commitment to remaining with the Nuggets, indicating his willingness to sign a maximum contract extension this summer. He also staunchly defended coach David Adelman, attributing the loss to the team’s collective shortcomings rather than the coach’s strategies.

The Timberwolves, despite facing injuries to key players, dominated the paint and the boards, outscoring Denver 64-40 in the paint and winning the rebounding battle 50-33, thanks to strong performances from McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. Minnesota will now face the San Antonio Spurs in the second round. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks achieved a historic victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning Game 6 by a staggering 51-point margin, tying for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

The Knicks’ dominant performance included breaking several NBA records in the first half, establishing a massive lead that ultimately led to a decisive win. The 76ers, however, managed to force a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, overcoming a challenging series marked by two previous 30-plus point losses. A complete team effort, spearheaded by Tyrese Maxey’s 30 points and a resurgent Paul George’s 23 points, propelled the Sixers to a 106-93 victory.

Joel Embiid’s return from an appendectomy provided a significant boost, while George delivered a throwback performance, ensuring the Sixers never trailed in the game. This victory makes the 76ers only the second team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after losing two games by 30 or more points, a feat previously accomplished by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1959. The series now heads to a decisive Game 7, promising a thrilling conclusion to this first-round matchup





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NBA Playoffs Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks Philadelphia 76Ers Boston Celtics

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