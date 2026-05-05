Jon Rahm Secures Ryder Cup Eligibility After DP World Tour Settlement

Jon Rahm has reached an agreement with the DP World Tour to pay fines and commit to playing in specified events, ensuring his eligibility for the 2026 Ryder Cup. The deal resolves months of uncertainty and speculation about his future with LIV Golf.

Jon Rahm , the two-time major champion from Spain, has secured his eligibility to represent Europe in the 2026 Ryder Cup after reaching a settlement with the DP World Tour.

The agreement includes paying outstanding fines and committing to play in specified DP World Tour events for the remainder of the 2026 season. This development comes after months of uncertainty surrounding Rahm's participation in the Ryder Cup, which was threatened by his involvement in LIV Golf events without proper releases. The DP World Tour spokesperson confirmed that Rahm has agreed to pay all fines accrued since 2024 and withdraw pending appeals as part of the deal.

Rahm, who previously accused the DP World Tour of extortion, acknowledged that both sides made concessions to reach the agreement. He expressed relief that the issue is resolved, allowing him to focus on the Ryder Cup and other tournaments without legal concerns. The settlement also means Rahm can now earn Race to Dubai ranking points at upcoming events, including the PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, speculation about Rahm's future with LIV Golf has intensified following reports that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund may not continue its investment in the league beyond 2026. Rahm, who is under contract with LIV Golf, downplayed concerns about his future, stating that he is focused on the current season and upcoming majors. The agreement follows similar deals reached by other players, including Tyrrell Hatton, Laurie Canter, and Thomas Detry, who were granted dispensation to compete on both tours.

Analysts suggest that Rahm's decision reflects a broader trend among LIV Golf players seeking to maintain their eligibility for major tournaments and national team events. The DP World Tour's stance on LIV Golf has been a contentious issue, with the circuit previously imposing fines and suspensions on players who competed in conflicting events.

However, recent developments indicate a shift towards more flexible arrangements, allowing players to navigate both tours. Rahm's settlement is seen as a significant step in resolving the ongoing tensions between the DP World Tour and LIV Golf, though questions remain about the long-term viability of the breakaway league. As the golf world awaits further developments, Rahm's focus remains on his performance in upcoming tournaments, including the Ryder Cup in Ireland





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jon Rahm Ryder Cup DP World Tour LIV Golf Golf

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Investigation reveals series of bungles in Hobart Cup race 'debacle'Tasmania's top horse race was run 37 metres shorter than advertised. Officials knew the track distance was likely incorrect but proceeded anyway. This is what happened.

Read more »

Socceroos midfielder Aiden O'Neill injures ankle playing Major League Soccer ahead of World CupUS-based Socceroos midfielder Aiden O'Neill suffers an ankle injury less than six weeks out from the start of the World Cup finals.

Read more »

Socceroos eager to disprove World Cup underdog tag, says coach Tony PopovicSocceroos’ coach Tony Popovic said he wants to spoil predictions his team will struggle to progress out of one of the World Cup’s most challenging groups

Read more »

NSW and QLD Cup Stars Pressing for NRL OpportunitiesPlayers in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup are delivering standout performances, creating selection dilemmas for NRL coaches and pushing for first-grade opportunities. This report details key performances and potential impacts on NRL lineups.

Read more »

Rahm Resolves DP World Tour Dispute Amidst LIV Golf Funding UncertaintyJon Rahm settles his dispute with the DP World Tour while LIV Golf faces a financial shift as the Saudi PIF withdraws direct funding, creating uncertainty for the league's future and its players.

Read more »

Jon Rahm Expects LIV Golf Players to Make Concessions to Save the SeriesJon Rahm, a two-time defending LIV Golf champion, says players must make concessions to save the series after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it will pull funding after 2026. Rahm, who joined LIV in 2024, spoke ahead of the LIV Golf Virginia event, emphasizing the need for collective agreement among players, captains, and team owners to sustain the league. He also expressed his desire to continue competing in LIV Golf while acknowledging the uncertainty facing the series.

Read more »