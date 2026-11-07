Jon Rahm Takes Abu Dhabi Championship Lead Ahead of Final Round

Jon Rahm leads the Abu Dhabi Championship by one shot. Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott trail as they compete for victory at Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi.

Jon Rahm holds a one-shot advantage heading into the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links Golf Course. The Spaniard secured the top position with a stellar six-under 66 on Saturday, gaining five shots on the back nine with an eagle at the 11th hole.

Rahm Leads After Breakthrough Round

Rahm broke a three-way overnight tie to sit at 18-under par overall. He is now one stroke ahead of Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta, who began the third round level with him. This event marks Rahm's first tournament since leaving the LIV Golf tour last month. He is aiming for his first victory outside of LIV since winning the Masters in 2023. Rahm described his performance as very good golf, though he noted he missed a couple of putts on the final two holes. He stated that winning on the DP World Tour would be a special achievement for him. He credited his recent success to playing well throughout the year and maintaining strong form. The Spaniard remains focused on maintaining his lead as he prepares for Sunday's finale.

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McIlroy Chases Lead with Birdie Surge

Rory McIlroy sits two shots behind Rahm at Yas Links after shooting a five-under 67. The Northern Irishman surged ahead early with four birdies on the front nine. His momentum slowed significantly after a costly double-bogey at the 10th hole and a dropped shot at the 17th. McIlroy admitted he was encouraged by his play but rueful about his mistakes on the back nine. He overshot the green on the par-four 10th and failed to find the green out of the bunker on the par-three 17th. Despite these setbacks, he rebounded with four straight birdies to keep himself within striking distance. McIlroy acknowledged that he will need to shoot a low score in the mid to low 60s to win on Sunday. He emphasized that keeping himself in contention was his primary goal for the day. The veteran golfer remains optimistic about his chances in the final round.

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Scott and Challengers Face Long Odds

Adam Scott sits three shots off the lead after carding a 66, following rounds of 68 and 67. The 46-year-old Australian believes he will need a miracle to overcome the gap. Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, hit a lot of greens but struggled to convert birdie opportunities. He noted that he has not recorded a single bogey in the tournament, which is impressive. Scott could become the first player since Jesper Parnevik won the 1995 Scandinavian Masters without a bogey. He acknowledged that serious names are ahead of him but noted that hot rounds are possible. Eugenio Chacarra trails by 10 shots in Abu Dhabi and sits 10 shots off the Race to Dubai pace. Patrick Reed lies at a distant one-under after three rounds. Chacarra and Reed face significant challenges to close the gap on the leaders. The field remains competitive despite the clear hierarchy established by Rahm.

Final Round Logistics and Stakes

The final round takes place on Sunday evening with Scott teeing off at 6.14pm AEDT. He will play alongside McIlroy and reigning Australian PGA Championship winner David Puig. McIlroy is bidding for a fifth successive Race to Dubai title. A victory would equal the record of eight titles held by other golfers. He currently trails Eugenio Chacarra and Patrick Reed in the season standings. The pressure is high for all contenders as they vie for the Abu Dhabi Championship title. Fans and analysts alike are watching to see who can sustain their performance. The outcome will significantly impact the standings for the remainder of the season. Rahm's lead provides a clear target for his competitors to chase. The final round promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the event. All eyes will be on Yas Links Golf Course as the leaders make their final push. The weather conditions and course setup will also play critical roles in the final outcome. Golfers must navigate the challenges with precision and mental toughness.