Jon Ronson's New Book The Castle Examines How Men Became Toxic

Jon Ronson's latest book The Castle blends investigative journalism and sociology to explore what turns innocent boys into hateful men, centered on his son Joel's experience at a Connecticut castle.

Jon Ronson's new book The Castle has been published by Penguin at a price of 37 dollars. The work is not a genre-bender so much as a genre-blender, according to reviewers.

At one level it is investigative journalism, and at another it is a sociological study for our times, which raised the question of whether it is fiction or non-fiction. It is the latter. The story begins with Joel Ronson, a 25-year-old English-born flautist who specialises in electronica and styles himself The Admiral. Boston online music guide Allston Pudding bills him as a genre-bending producer.

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After reading the latest release by his father Jon, with its Kafkaesque title and derivative themes, it is easy to see where Joel inherited the genre-bending from, and Jon has gone one step further. Jon Ronson says a sense of purposelessness drives many men to become disinhibited. The men he foregrounds in this work experience the crisis of being made to feel sub-human, despised as insects.

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Kafka and Ronson Castle Themes

In Kafka's The Metamorphosis and The Castle, the protagonist K., whom most assume to be Kafka himself, is lured to a castle by the promise of an important job, which turns out to be a menial one. In Ronson's castle, the protagonist is his son Joel and his mates of both sexes.

They are lured to an actual castle in a New England forest by a Hugh Hefner-inspired playboy who is running a sex racket and amassing a fortune in the process. As teledramas and movies have long warned, for their producers' legal protection, the characters in this novel are fictitious and any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental. Except in these pages they are not.

The owner of the castle is one Chris Mark, heir to a steel fortune, who did indeed build a medieval-style castle in Connecticut. There are times when the plot reads like stock shock schlock, with too easy a resort to cheap effects, for example the line I nodded for them to continue, then I let out a scream. Spring is the season of swooping magpies.

Ronson Explores Toxic Male Behaviour

Jon Ronson, a British-born journalist now living in the US, collects indiscriminately from history, with Watergate, 9/11 and Princess Diana all featuring, as well as raiding his own nest. An appearance Ronson made on Q+A in 2024, in which he observed that it is a strange time to be a man, becomes the springboard for this book-length exploration of what can turn likeable, innocent boys into hateful men.

He argues persuasively that frustrations born of the COVID-19 lockdowns in many countries accelerated the cancer-like spread of toxic behaviour among the males of our species. With limited job opportunities squeezed further and AI overshadowing those that remain, Ronson characterises many of today's youth fatalities as deaths of despair. To the common question of where have all the men gone, Ronson answers in a word: YouTube.

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He illustrates the weirdness that ensues when self-created web stars can reach tens of millions of viewers. In just under 18 months, an American adult, Greg Chism, scored 13 billion views on the platform from posting a series of home videos. The bulk of them featured him and his daughters then aged seven and nine. All three played the part of infants in a series billed as the Bad Baby collection.

Annoyingly, Ronson sometimes uses juvenile jargon himself instead of making his meaning plain. When he used the term MILF, he presumed his readers would know the acronym. A reviewer did not and had to look it up. If his target readers are the only ones who understand, how is this book going to be effective in reducing the exploitation of women?

MeToo Movement and Writing Flaws

In some of his most satisfying passages, Ronson describes how the #MeToo movement first demonised, and then demonetised, some of the most egregious misogynists. Occasionally, the author finds almost the right word but, falling just short, provides unintentional comedy. In a text exchange with son Joel, the latter stops typing. Ronson writes that then he started again, the ellipsis waving.

Text ellipses do not wave, as that is a greeting emoji; they waver. As you have probably gathered, this is a book with more than its fair share of psychopaths among its dramatis personae. It may induce insomnia, so do not say you have not been warned. But if you are already wide awake to the world, this may well be for you.

As always, there is another reason to buy it, and I would tell you what that is, but discretion forbids. I do not want to gross you out.