Jonathan Andic, son of Mango founder, named as suspect in father's cliff-top fall death investigation

The son of Mango founder Isak Andic has been named as a suspect in an investigation into his father's 2024 death after falling from a cliff. The case is being investigated as a homicide based on several factors.

The son of the founder of fashion group Mango , Isak Andic, has been named as a suspect in the investigation into his father's death after falling from a cliff in 2024.

Jonathan Andic, 45, was arrested in Catalonia and brought to court in handcuffs, where the judge set a bail of 1 million euros and required him to hand over his passport. The case is being investigated as a homicide based on several factors, including a poor relationship between the two, potential financial motive, prior planning, study of the scene, and discrepancies in the suspect's statements. The Andic family has denied the charges, stating that Jonathan Andic is innocent.

Defence lawyer Cristobal Martell has called the homicide theory inconsistent and has maintained that his client is innocent. Mango's Vice Chairman Jonathan Andic will continue to cooperate with authorities and called for the principle of the presumption of innocence to be respected. Implicated in the death of his father is Ja, which is believed to stand for Jonathan Andic





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Mango Isaak Andic Jonathan Andic Death Investigation Fraud Investigation Homicide Prison Spain

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