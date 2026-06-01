Jonathan Brown credits wife's nagging for life-saving brain tumor discovery

Former Brisbane Lions champion Jonathan Brown revealed on Fox Footy how his wife Kylie's insistence on a brain scan led to the detection and successful removal of a golf ball-sized tumor, sharing his emotional journey from diagnosis to recovery and reflecting on the AFL's current standings.

Former AFL premiership player Jonathan Brown has publicly thanked his wife Kylie for her persistence in urging him to undergo a brain scan, which led to the discovery of a golf ball-sized tumor.

Brown, a triple premiership player with the Brisbane Lions, shared his experience on Fox Footy, highlighting how his wife's nagging ultimately saved his life. He described receiving the diagnosis as unbelievable and filled with uncertainty, especially regarding the severity and operability of the tumor. After a period of anxious waiting, the tumor was successfully removed by surgeon Gavin Davis, and further tests confirmed it was not a high-grade tumor, providing immense relief.

Brown reflected on the emotional turmoil, including thoughts of his family and the surreal experience of seeing his brain mapped out before surgery. Following the procedure, he reported a return to normalcy, including vigorous exercise, and praised the skill of his surgical team. The conversation also touched on football, with Brown analyzing the Fremantle Dockers as genuine contenders and expressing concern about the Brisbane Lions' recent form, noting alarm bells after three consecutive losses





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Jonathan Brown Brain Tumor Kylie Brown AFL Brisbane Lions Health Scare Surgery Gavin Davis Fremantle Dockers

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