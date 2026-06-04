Jordan Dawson's emotional win over Geelong highlights the importance of footy in times of need

Adelaide Crows captain Jordan Dawson has spoken about the importance of footy in helping him cope with the loss of his brother Jaryd earlier this year. Dawson's team won a thrilling one-point game over Geelong on Thursday night, with the skipper kicking three important goals. The win marked Dawson's first triumph over the Cats since joining Adelaide at the start of 2022, having lost all six meetings prior to Thursday night.

Emotions poured out for inspirational Adelaide Crows captain Jordan Dawson in the immediate aftermath of a thrilling one-point win over Geelong on Thursday night. The skipper kicked three important goals in one of his best games this season as he continues to bravely battle on for his side in the wake of his brother Jaryd's death earlier this year.

Dawson also wore a couple of heavy hits against the Cats but saw out the contest, before celebrations made way for a tearful reflection. The win marked Dawson's first triumph over the Cats since joining Adelaide at the start of 2022, having lost all six meetings prior to Thursday night. Channel 7's Hamish McLachlan spoke to Dawson during an ad break and shared a brief insight into the skipper's mindset.

'I wish those at home could see the joy and see the families that have been on the journey,' he said. 'This is the place to get involved, escape what is clearly the worst time of his life. ' Nick Riewoldt said footy clubs allow players to 'insulate' themselves with their teammates and purpose. 'We saw incredible pictures at the end there of the emotion all bubbling to the surface (for Dawson).

It's not just actually getting out there for Jordan and playing again - he's leading the group at the same time. He's trying to regulate the emotions of an entire group of men, that's your job as captain. It's something I can relate to, I went through something pretty similar and to be performing at the level he is - it's superhuman.

' Riewoldt was in his penultimate year as St Kilda captain when his sister Maddie died aged 26 in 2015 following a five-year battle with aplastic anaemia, a bone marrow failure syndrome. Geelong counterpart Patrick Dangerfield held up his post-match interview to embrace Dawson after the siren. Luke Hodge and Kane Cornes praised Dawson's performance in commentary on Channel 7.

'That man there played an amazing, amazing game,' Luke Hodge said. 'Three goals, he really stood up ... you can see the emotion, he's obviously been through so much, him and his family, we can see the emotion pouring out of him. ' 'Courageously out there leading this group like he did tonight under adversity,' Cornes said. The outpouring of emotion from Dawson and the Adelaide Crows has highlighted the importance of footy in times of need





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Jordan Dawson Adelaide Crows Geelong Footy Emotional Win

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