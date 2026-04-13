Jorginho Issues Clarification and Apology Following Hotel Incident Involving Family

Jorginho has issued a public statement clarifying his initial reaction to an incident involving his family and a security guard at a São Paulo hotel. He retracts previous statements and apologizes to Chappell Roan, Catherine Ada, and his family, citing new information that changed his understanding of the events. He takes responsibility for the impact his actions had.

Jorginho , in a recent Instagram post, addressed the controversy surrounding an incident involving his family and a security guard at a São Paulo hotel. The incident, which initially prompted a strong reaction from Jorginho , has now led to a clarification and an apology to singer Chappell Roan and others involved. Jorginho explained that his initial statement was made in the heat of the moment, driven by his primary concern for the safety and well-being of his family. He recounted hearing that his child and wife had been approached by an adult male security guard in a manner he perceived as intimidating. His immediate response, he stated, was the reaction of any father prioritizing the protection of his family. He reiterated his belief that his actions were rooted in this fundamental duty. This initial reaction, he explained, was based on the information available at the time.

However, Jorginho continued, he has since become aware of new information that has significantly altered his understanding of the events. This new information prompted him to take further action to rectify the situation and clarify the circumstances. He made a public statement, reached out to Catherine Ada, whose team also spoke directly with the involved parties. Through these interactions, it became evident that Catherine Ada had no prior knowledge of the breakfast encounter and had not instructed anyone to approach Jorginho's family. He described Catherine as understanding and sympathetic to the experience his child had. The initial account had alleged that his stepdaughter was 'extremely shaken and cried a lot' after the interaction. This interaction was described as aggressive in nature.

Previously, it had been alleged that the security guard in question was part of Chappell Roan’s security detail. Roan denied this, stating that no one from her team approached Jorginho's family and that she was merely present at breakfast. A man identified as Duvier, has since taken responsibility for the interactions. Duvier explained that he was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and was not part of Chappell Roan’s personal security team. Jorginho acknowledged Duvier’s comments, stating that while the reasons for Duvier's approach remain unclear and that he does not believe an eleven year old at breakfast could be perceived as any sort of security threat, it is now clear that Duvier was not acting on behalf of Chappell Roan. Jorginho considers the event a misunderstanding, and expressed his relief in setting the record straight. He also expressed regret for the impact the situation has had on Chappell Roan, Catherine Ada, and his own family.

In his statement, Jorginho took full responsibility for his actions, highlighting his commitment to his family's safety. He acknowledged the initial misinterpretation of events and the resulting misunderstanding. Jorginho has ended his statement by drawing a line under the incident. He declared, that as far as he is concerned, the matter is closed, signaling his desire to move forward from this situation and put the controversy behind him. The entire affair has prompted a lesson in the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before making public statements, a lesson that Jorginho appears to have taken to heart. This incident underscores the importance of communication and understanding in resolving misunderstandings. Jorginho's willingness to rectify his initial statements and offer a sincere apology demonstrates a commitment to accountability and a desire to resolve conflict peacefully. The fact that the singer and other parties also acted with understanding is a testament to their character. This entire event shows that sometimes initial perceptions can be inaccurate, and that open communication is essential for the truth to be revealed. The rapid response of the parties involved also highlighted that there are good actors everywhere.





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Jorginho Chappell Roan Hotel Incident Apology Family Clarification Security Guard Misunderstanding

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