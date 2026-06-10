José Carreras to headline one-night-only concert in Brisbane

Brisbane has secured a major cultural coup with a one-night-only musical event featuring legendary tenor José Carreras. The concert will feature a lineup of world-famous singers including Robbie Williams, The Corrs, Ronan Keating, Natalie Imbruglia, and others.

Brisbane has secured a major cultural coup with a one-night-only musical event featuring legendary tenor José Carreras . The concert, which will take place at the Gabba on December 5, will feature a lineup of world-famous singers including Robbie Williams , The Corrs , Ronan Keating , Natalie Imbruglia , and others.

The event is inspired by the extravagant concerts held in Italy from 1992 to 2003, which featured Luciano Pavarotti performing with top pop music acts. Carreras, who was part of The Three Tenors alongside Pavarotti and Plácido Domingo, said the event was a way of announcing Brisbane to the world as an Olympic city. The concert will feature a mix of hits and duets with Carreras, who is considered one of the greatest lyric tenors of the 20th century.

He has performed at some of the world's leading opera houses and has a deep understanding of operas by Donizetti, Verdi, and Puccini. The singers will be backed by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and a choir, with 90 musicians taking part. Carreras said he was looking forward to singing with Robbie Williams, who will perform at the concert before embarking on the Australian leg of his tour.

The event is the latest entertainment coup for Brisbane, following the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in January. Tickets for the concert will go on general sale from 10am on Monday, June 15





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José Carreras Robbie Williams The Corrs Ronan Keating Natalie Imbruglia

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