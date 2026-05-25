Joseph Daoud's billboard campaign targets capital gains tax changes

Joseph Daoud, founder of It’s Simple Finance, has launched a billboard campaign targeting the changes to the capital gains tax, spending $17,500 of his own money to turn politicians' heads. The campaign aims to highlight the real-world consequences of Labor's tax changes on Australians and the potential impact on higher income earners.

The Albanese government has been greeted by more than a dozen billboards at Canberra Airport attacking the changes to the capital gains tax , with a prominent figure in the campaign being mortgage broker Joseph Daoud .

He spent $17,500 of his own money to turn politicians' heads, highlighting the real-world consequences of Labor's tax changes on Australians. The billboard blitz comes amid intensifying backlash to Labor's post-budget tax package, which abolishes the Howard-era 50 per cent capital gains tax discount. Treasurer Jim Chalmers has replaced that discount with an inflation-indexed model with a minimum 30 per cent floor, potentially affecting higher income earners.

Despite the mounting pressure campaign, the government has signalled it will press ahead with the legislation unchanged when parliament returns this week





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Joseph Daoud It’S Simple Finance Capital Gains Tax Albanese Government Canberra Airport Treasurer Jim Chalmers Inflation-Indexed Model Howard-Era 50 Per Cent Capital Gains Tax Disco Mounting Pressure Campaign Government Legislation Parliament Return Liberal Party National Party One Nation

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