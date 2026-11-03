JP McManus loses $2 million Melbourne Cup bet as Joseph O'Brien team earns $880,000

Irish billionaire JP McManus bet over $2 million on the Melbourne Cup for no return, while Joseph O'Brien's five runners earned $880,000 in prizemoney and Ciaron Maher trained the trifecta.

Irish billionaire JP McManus has never been a man of many words, but he was even more careful than usual after watching the Melbourne Cup.

McManus Suffers Melbourne Cup Losses

He had bet more than $2 million on the race at Monday's Call of the Card for no return. His main bets Hopewell Rock, the two horses he owns Trustyourinstinct and Goodie Two Shoes, and Soul of Spain and Zakouma all finished outside the placings. McManus said he found the race exciting before spotting a gap in the crowd and taking it. He politely responded to whether he would be back next year.

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Why not? McManus said as he disappeared. His response symbolised the fight of the Irish after countryman Joseph O'Brien's team of five runners had finished fourth, seventh, 11th, 16th and 22nd. O'Brien's quintet earned $880,000 prizemoney for connections, with McManus grabbing $260,000 of that tally as owner of Trustyourinstinct and Goodie Two Shoes.

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The race had been billed as a battle between Ireland and Australia in the lead-up. They watched Australia's premier trainer Ciaron Maher train the trifecta. Maher, with a record seven runners in the race, also trained Middle Earth into 10th spot and Mr Monaco into 17th. O'Brien had arrived on Monday and had to wait until last night for his luggage to join him.

He headed up to the committee room, disappearing from the throng. That left his ever-obliging racing manager Kevin Blake to make a vow to return on behalf of the stable. Fourth placed Sons and Lovers was the first O'Brien trained horse to cross the line in the Melbourne Cup. Congratulations to the winner.

O'Brien Team Delivers Mixed Results

We'll be back with as many as we possibly can be, Blake said. It won't be for lack of trying. He summed up the runs of the quintet as best he could, given only minutes had elapsed since the race's finish. Sons And Lovers ran great and made use of his draw.

Kizlyar missing the kick probably didn't help, given the way we were thinking but that can happen, James J Braddock dropped well back. Trustyourinstinct dropped well back and got home really well. Goodie Two Shoes seemed to have a great spot and didn't quite finish off as well as last year, Blake said. We thought we had a great team, but we know what this race is like.

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It's no good having the team - you need the run on the day. There was no complaining or tales of hard luck. They know the game. Maher also knows the game and reflected on racing's ups and downs.

Maher And Williams Reflect On Race

He recalled leaving the track last Cup Day wondering how he managed to let Half Yours slip through his fingers. Jockey Craig Williams was clear in explaining why he thought James J Braddock had finished seventh. He had steered him from the outside barrier to the winning post. The barrier was a huge disadvantage for him today.

It was a muddling-run race, Williams said. From the half-mile when they quickened up I thought he was in a really good position, but then on it was inexperience as he went right and left, but in the last 300 metres he finished off really well.