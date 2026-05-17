Josh Cook v Brian To’o: Glancing Touch Tale of Dragons’ Struggle

A tale of a contentious 'glancing touch' decision and St George Illawarra's lacklustre season as they lose to Penrith, and the looming challenge looming in New Zealand Warriors next week.

To prove how tough things have become at St George Illawarra, look no further than an incident before half-time against Penrith . Sydneysider Josh Cook , celebrating his 250th game in the NRL, put through a chip kick for himself, chased hard, and watched Brian To’o casually turn around to grab the ball only to kick it from the winger’s grasp to score.

Referee Jarrod Cole sent the decision to the bunker, which ruled To’o had possession of the ball, so Cook was denied the try and the Dragons penalised. The normally unflappable Cook vented his frustrations towards Cole, and continued to do so as the players came from the field at the break. The Dragons faithful booed Cole as he headed up the tunnel. Had the try been given, the Dragons would have trailed 12-6.

The decision to deny Cook and the Dragons sums up a club out of luck





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Josh Cook Brian To'o Dragons Penrith Glancing Touch Decision Penalties New Zealand Warriors Rugby

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