Josh Fraser Speaks After Interim Coaching Career Off to a Perfect Start

Josh Fraser, an interim coach for the Carlton Football Club, paid tribute to Patrick Cripps and expressed his hopes for a long-term role. He also spoke about how the Blues won the final quarter against the Bulldogs.

Josh Fraser ’s interim coaching career is off to the perfect start – and he paid tribute to his star skipper on Saturday night. He believes that Patrick Cripps has been a great support during this interim period and is hopeful for a long-term role.

FCRIPPs himself was emotional post-match after the club’s first win since early March and only the second of 2026. The Blues won the final quarter against the Bulldogs by piling on five straight goals, but they faced late goals to close the margin. Josh Fraser, as an interim coach, enjoyed coaching and praised his assistant coaches for their collective approach. He acknowledged his ambitions to apply for the head coach role in 2027





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Carlton Football Club Patrick Cripps Josh Fraser Interim Coach Pressure Hope Ambitions

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