Josh Giddey posted 23 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists in Chicago's 151-145 overtime loss to Denver, becoming the first Bulls player since 1966 with at least 20 points, 20 assists and 10 rebounds in a game.

Josh Giddey delivered a historic triple-double with 23 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists in 41 minutes, but the Chicago Bulls fell to the Denver Nuggets 151-145 in overtime.

Giddey made 10 of 17 field goals and scored seven late points to force overtime. It was his 33rd career triple-double, tying him with fellow Australian Ben Simmons for 14th on the NBA all-time list. No Chicago player had recorded more than 20 assists in a game since 1985. The last Bulls player to post at least 20 points, 20 assists and 10 rebounds in a game was Guy Rodgers in 1966.

Also read ‘Ridiculous’: Career-high Giddey explosion as Aussie stuns in NBA ‘redemption’ statement

Giddey Addresses Previous Benchings And Coach Criticism

The performance came after Giddey was benched for the final four minutes of a close loss to Washington on November 20. He scored just two points in that game, with coach Tiago Splitter citing poor defense and turnovers. Four days earlier, Giddey was also benched for the final eight minutes of a loss to Cleveland after scoring only four points.

He had combined 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the game before that, following a four-point effort in the prior game. The Bulls are now 4-12. Splitter, who made it clear in the preseason that he wanted the 203-centimeter Giddey to be less ambitious with his passing for better ball security, has not sugarcoated his instructions. Giddey said, He can relate to us.

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He was good about it and doesn't sugar-coat it. I wasn't surprised or confused as to why I wasn't out there. You appreciate it a lot more after the fact. During the moment, you don't want to hear those things.

I have learnt you've got to be able to move on. I can't come into practice still pissed off and dwelling on things. He added, I mean immediately after a game, you're still frustrated. I want to be out there in those big moments.

Giddey Explains How He Moves Past Coaching Feedback

I've learned, of my career so far, that you've got to be able to move on and put things in the rearview. We have practice the next morning, so I can't come into practice the next day all frustrated and still pissed about what happened the night before. So you've got to be able to move on quick. Giddey said of Splitter, He tells you what you need to hear, not what you know you want to hear.

As players, it's frustrating in the moment to be benched. Obviously, you want to be out there trying to help your team win games, but you know, I wasn't surprised by the benchings. I wasn't sitting there confused as to why I wasn't out there. Like I knew why, and he hit it on the head the next day, and we move forward and move on.

The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists this season. Against Denver, he enjoyed his eighth career game with 15 or more assists, including seven with the Bulls. Michael Jordan achieved this five times. The Bulls were without injured leading scorers Norman Powell and Caleb Wilson.

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Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray Lead Nuggets Victory

Wilson has a fractured metacarpal. The two are averaging a combined 39.7 points per game this season. Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for the 202st triple-double of his career, closing the gap on NBA leader Russell Westbrook who has 209. Jamal Murray scored eight of his season-high 45 points in overtime.

Giddey said, We've got to give them flowers when they deserve and last game they didn't have it. Tonight they brought it. Giddey, who has worked on his three-point shot, acknowledged his own inconsistencies: I'm definitely a victim to it as well, when my offence isn't going, I let it impact the rest of my game probably in the way I shouldn't.

But, as a team, we've got to be better at finding ways to be able to win games when shots aren't falling. He is seen as a key piece in the Bulls' rebuild under a new basketball operations team, with a four-year, $150 million contract. He has told this masthead he wants to deliver success for a fan base desperate to rekindle the joy of the Jordan-led 1990s.

Trade Rumours Surround Bulls Star Josh Giddey

His name has been mentioned by league reporters as one to watch heading into the February trade deadline should the Bulls want to make a major move. Earlier on Sunday, Giddey's Boomers teammate Dyson Daniels helped the Atlanta Hawks to a fourth-straight win, limiting Detroit star Cade Cunningham to five points in a 107-97 victory. Daniels had five points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in 39 minutes.

Cunningham failed to hit double figures for the first time this season. The 23-year-old Daniels leads the NBA in steals at three per game through 17 matches and also tops the league in deflections and loose balls recovered. The Pistons led 85-74 at the start of the fourth quarter before the Hawks took a 92-85 lead with 18 unanswered points. Isiah Joe's three-pointer with 4 minutes and 52 seconds remaining ended Detroit's scoreless streak.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker posted 27 points, while Corey Kispert scored a season-high 18 points and Lu Dort added 16 for the Hawks, who were without CJ McCollum (left calf strain) and Australian Jock Landale (right big toe strain). Off the court, the Josh Giddey Family Foundation this week unveiled a refurbished basketball court at the Ring of Hope community youth sports center on Chicago's south side. The project was completed with support from the Bulls and the National Basketball Players Association.