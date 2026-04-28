Josh King Reveals Storm's Embarrassment Amid Six-Game Losing Streak

Melbourne Storm forward Josh King discusses the team's recent struggles, admitting embarrassment and outlining their plan to regain form by focusing on their existing system rather than drastic changes. The team acknowledges errors and a lack of confidence, but remains committed to their established approach.

Melbourne Storm forward Josh King has candidly addressed the team's concerning six-game losing streak , expressing a sense of disappointment and acknowledging the weight of the club's esteemed reputation.

King stated he feels partially embarrassed by the current run of form, particularly given the Storm's historical dominance and consistent success within the National Rugby League (NRL). The veteran player emphasized that the entire squad accepts responsibility for the downturn in performance, but maintains a firm belief that the solution lies not in drastic changes, but in a renewed commitment to their established system.

The recent 48-6 defeat against the South Sydney Rabbitohs served as a stark illustration of the issues plaguing the team. King pinpointed a pattern of critical errors – simple missed tackles in one-on-one situations or breakdowns in the team's defensive or attacking systems – as being particularly damaging. He was quick to dismiss the notion of placing blame on individual players or specific areas of the field, stressing that the struggles are a collective concern.

The Storm's long-held tradition of excellence and the visible frustration of the coaching staff have added to the pressure, making it challenging to navigate this difficult period. Despite the external calls for significant alterations, the club is resolutely focused on reinforcing their existing strengths and improving execution within the framework they already possess.

King highlighted the team’s dedication to training, asserting that they have been working harder than ever in the past two years, and that all the necessary components for a turnaround are present within the squad. The absence of key players due to injury, notably winger Xavier Coates, has undoubtedly compounded the challenges, creating a defensive vulnerability on the edge. Coates’ consistent presence and defensive reliability are sorely missed, and the team is still adjusting to life without him.

Tyran Wishart, the five-eighth, echoed King’s sentiments, acknowledging the detrimental impact of the losing streak on the team’s momentum and confidence. He specifically identified slow starts to matches as a key area for improvement, suggesting that a stronger beginning would create a more positive flow throughout the game. Despite the mounting pressure for a complete overhaul, both King and Wishart were adamant that a restructure is not currently being considered.

The priority, they emphasized, is to refine execution and maximize the effectiveness of the existing game plan. The team understands the need to address the fundamental issues that are contributing to the losses, and they are committed to doing so through focused training and a renewed dedication to their core principles. The Storm’s leadership group is working diligently to maintain team morale and foster a positive environment, recognizing that belief and confidence are crucial for overcoming this challenging period.

The club’s unwavering faith in their system, combined with the players’ commitment to improvement, suggests they are determined to weather the storm and return to their winning ways. The focus remains on internal improvement and a steadfast refusal to deviate from the foundations that have brought them success in the past. They believe that by tightening up their execution and rediscovering their confidence, they can reignite their season and once again compete at the highest level





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NRL Melbourne Storm Josh King Losing Streak South Sydney Rabbitohs Tyran Wishart Injuries Confidence Execution System

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