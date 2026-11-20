Josh Schuster discusses his mental transformation, training with the Tigers, and upcoming Nines appearance as he pursues a return to the NRL with Samuela Fainu's support.

Josh Schuster is pursuing a return to the National Rugby League with a renewed mindset, having completed a rigorous training stint with the Melbourne Tigers. The 25-year-old halfback, who previously played for the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, stated he does not want success handed to him easily but is committed to earning his place through hard work. This approach follows a recent conversation with Tiger legend Benji Marshall, which clarified that the primary goal was personal growth rather than immediate contract guarantees.

Marshall Chat and Mental Transformation

Schuster recently spoke with Benji Marshall regarding his training arrangement, emphasizing that the conversation focused on enjoying the process rather than pressuring for a game day appearance. The former Sea Eagles player explained that he wanted to experience the daily grind of the NRL environment to rediscover his passion for the sport. Marshall understood this perspective, removing the weight of expectation from Schuster and allowing him to focus purely on improvement.

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The Samoan international described the period as the happiest of his life, noting that he was training harder than ever before. His objective was to maintain peak physical condition throughout the year and prepare specifically for pre-season duties with the Tigers. Schuster admitted that he had no ambition to force a call-up, viewing the opportunity as a chance to rebuild his foundation and confidence away from the media spotlight.

Fainu Connection and Daily Rigor

The invitation to train with Melbourne originated from Schuster's former Manly teammate and close friend, Samuela Fainu. Fainu suggested the halfback visit the club, recognizing the talent Schuster possessed despite his previous career struggles. This connection allowed Schuster to access the Tigers facility, where he could implement a demanding personal fitness regimen behind the scenes.

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Before the training opportunity arose, Schuster was maintaining a strict routine at the Sylvania Waters Athletics Track. He committed to running ten kilometers every morning and ten kilometers every afternoon to ensure he was physically prepared for any lifeline thrown his way. This discipline demonstrated his dedication to returning to the top level, even without a guaranteed contract in place.

Nines Premier League and Reduced Pressure

Seeking to apply his training in a competitive setting, Schuster secured a late inclusion in the NxGen squad for the NRL Nines Premier League. The invitation came through team captain Bayley Macbeth, who persuaded Schuster's cousin, Tevita, to help convince him to participate. The tournament is scheduled to take place at Ringrose Park in Wentworthville over the weekend.

Schuster views the Nines competition as a low-pressure environment ideal for rediscovering his love for playing with mates. He emphasized that the format allows for enjoyment without the intense scrutiny associated with the regular NRL season. This aligns with his broader philosophy of taking baby steps and focusing on the present moment rather than worrying about future outcomes.

Support System and Long Term Goals

Reflecting on his journey since entering the NRL straight out of high school, Schuster acknowledges the heavy burden of early expectations. He credits his current mental stability to a strong support network including his partner Katarina, his family, and his manager Mario Tartak. Tartak has supported him since the beginning of his career, providing consistent guidance through difficult periods.

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While Schuster is not certain about his status for the 2027 season, his end goal remains a full-time NRL contract. He recognizes that his career is moving quickly and strives to live without regrets. By focusing on gradual improvement and mental happiness, he aims to build a sustainable path back to the league, leveraging the lessons learned from his past experiences.