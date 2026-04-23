Journalist Amal Khalil Killed in Israeli Attack in Southern Lebanon, Rescue Efforts Obstructed

Al-Akhbar journalist Amal Khalil was killed in a sustained Israeli attack in southern Lebanon after previously receiving death threats. Rescue attempts were reportedly obstructed by Israeli forces, sparking outrage from international media rights organizations.

The media community is reeling from the tragic death of Amal Khalil , a journalist working for al-Akhbar newspaper, who was killed in a sustained Israel i attack in southern Lebanon .

Khalil, 43, had previously reported receiving death threats from an unidentified Israeli number in 2024, warning her to leave the region or face dire consequences, including the destruction of her home and threats to her life. She openly declared her support for the resistance against Israel, regardless of its ideological leaning, be it communist or Islamist.

The circumstances surrounding her death are deeply concerning, with reports indicating a deliberate and prolonged assault on the location where she and her colleague, freelance photographer Zeinab Faraj, were reporting. Initial reports detail that the vehicle they were travelling in near the village of al-Tiri was struck by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in two fatalities and injuries to both journalists. Seeking refuge in a nearby house, they were again targeted by another airstrike.

What followed was a harrowing obstruction of rescue efforts, with Israeli forces allegedly preventing medical personnel from reaching Khalil, who remained trapped under rubble for at least six hours. Reports from the Union of Journalists in Lebanon detail the use of stun grenades to impede access to the site. The unfolding events paint a disturbing picture of a targeted attack and a callous disregard for the safety of journalists and humanitarian workers.

International media rights organizations, including Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), have vehemently condemned the killing and the obstruction of rescue attempts, labeling them potential war crimes. Clayton Weimer, Executive Director of Reporters Without Borders, highlighted the IDF’s refusal to allow ambulances access to the scene, despite repeated requests from his organization and journalists, alongside the Red Cross’s inability to navigate the ongoing bombardment.

Sara Qudah, CPJ’s regional director, emphasized the grave breach of international humanitarian law, citing the repeated strikes on the same location, the targeting of journalists, and the denial of medical access. CPJ has directly held Israeli forces responsible for endangering Khalil’s life and causing injuries to Faraj. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have denied directly targeting journalists and claim the incident is under review, a process that has historically yielded little accountability.

They assert that the vehicles involved had departed from a Hezbollah military structure and posed an immediate threat after crossing a ceasefire line, but have provided no concrete evidence to support these claims. The tragedy is compounded by reports of widespread looting by Israeli soldiers during their invasion of southern Lebanon, as detailed by Haaretz.

Soldiers interviewed described the systematic looting of personal belongings, including motorcycles, televisions, and furniture, with allegations that officers were aware of the activity and failed to intervene. While the IDF claims to take disciplinary action when necessary, the reports raise serious questions about the conduct of Israeli forces in the region. Khalil’s prior warning of a death threat, received via an Israeli phone number, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

The message reportedly contained details of her recent movements and a chilling promise of retribution. The incident underscores the increasingly dangerous environment for journalists operating in conflict zones, particularly those reporting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its spillover into Lebanon. The international community must demand a thorough and transparent investigation into Amal Khalil’s death and hold those responsible accountable, while also addressing the broader issue of protecting journalists and ensuring humanitarian access in conflict areas.

The continued targeting of media professionals and the obstruction of life-saving assistance represent a severe erosion of international norms and a threat to the free flow of information





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