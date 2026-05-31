Journalist Georgie Tunny on Comfortable Chic, Signature Jewellery, and Evolving Fashion Trends

In this weekly style profile, journalist Georgie Tunny talks about her favourite fashion eras, designers, and the jewellery that inspires her. She shares her go-to outfits for work, travel, and special events, and reflects on embracing her natural curls and adopting trends like Birkenstock clogs. From Lululemon leggings to Ganni boots and vintage band tees, Tunny's style blends comfort with bold statement pieces.

Each week, we quiz a prominent person about their style and the inspiration behind it. Ahead, journalist Georgie Tunny shares her fashion philosophy, signature pieces, and the evolution of her personal style.

From comfortable chic to elevated glamour, she reveals her favourite designers, go-to outfits for various occasions, and the jewellery that defines her look. She discusses her appreciation for vintage pieces, the influence of street style, and how her approach to fashion has shifted over time. Tunny also touches on hair care, embracing natural curls, and the trends she has grown to love.

Her wardrobe includes a mix of high-end designers and everyday essentials, reflecting a blend of practicality and bold statement pieces. She cites inspiration from figures like Harry Styles and shares her love for accessories, from chunky rings to statement earrings. The conversation delves into her first-date outfit choices, her travel packing tricks, and the items she cherishes most. Overall, it paints a picture of a fashion-conscious individual who values comfort, individuality, and a touch of rebellion in her style





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Fashion Style Journalist Georgie Tunny Jewellery Comfortable Chic Designers Trends Wardrobe Essentials

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