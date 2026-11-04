Kate McClymont quizzed over nail in the coffin message at Alan Jones trial

Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont has been cross-examined for a second day at Alan Jones's trial over messages she sent to a complainant's mother. Jones, 85, denies 21 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching.

Sydney Morning Herald chief investigative reporter Kate McClymont told the mother of a man who accused Alan Jones of non-consensual kissing that police involvement was brilliant and would be the nail in the coffin, a court has heard.

McClymont returned to the witness box at the NSW Local Court on Wednesday for a second day of evidence in the criminal trial of the former 2GB broadcaster. Jones, 85, is standing trial on 19 counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual touching without consent against five male complainants between 2003 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the alleged physical acts occurred.

Also read Investigative Journalist Kate McClymont Questions in Alan Jones Trial

McClymont Talks With Complainants

McClymont has testified that she spoke to three of the men who later became complainants in the trial, known as C, A and H, between late 2023 and early 2024. She gave a statement about Jones to police in June 2024. The court heard that A and his mother connected with McClymont after reading a story she wrote about Jones in late 2023.

A, now a doctor, first spoke to police in 2018, the court heard, but a formal investigation did not commence until years later. He alleged he was 17 when Jones kissed him without his consent. During cross-examination on Wednesday by Jones's barrister Gabrielle Bashir SC, McClymont was played a clip from her recorded conversation with the mother of A in December 2023.

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In the recording, McClymont said: This would be an absolute nail in the coffin that the police were involved. That is just brilliant. Oh, I am breathless. Bashir put to McClymont: You meant the nail in the coffin of Alan Jones.

No, McClymont replied. Bashir pressed that McClymont was saying it was a nail in the coffin that police were involved in the allegation of A about Jones. McClymont disagreed, saying police had said around the time of the call that they had received no complaints about Jones and were not investigating him.

She told the court: The fact that someone has come forward and said we went to police and made a statement, as far as the story goes this is a significant event. It does not mean killing Mr Jones. It is the nail in the coffin for the story. On December 12, 2023, McClymont said in a WhatsApp message to A: And if police do re-open the investigation, please let me know.

Court Hears Text Messages

That would be big news for the story. Bashir also took McClymont to text messages she sent the mother of A on March 19, 2024, starting with: All I want to say is Alan Jones is the subject of a police investigation!!!! Bashir asked McClymont if she also texted the mother later that day: I hope the shit does hit the fan for him! followed by a smiley face and two poo emojis.

The court heard a later text finished with a smiley face and two poo emojis. The defence has suggested McClymont did not like Jones and was part of a media conspiracy along with broadcaster Ray Hadley and author Peter FitzSimons to bring down the former radio host by unearthing false allegations against him.

She also agreed it was fair to say media channels were saturated in December 2023 and again in November 2024, after Jones's arrest, with the allegations that she was the first to report about Jones. McClymont agreed that H contacted her in January 2024 and told her about an alleged incident at an event in Sydney that he described as not a big deal.

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He alleges the then broadcaster placed his hand on the top of his back at the event and went slowly down my back and then rested it on my bottom. Bashir put to McClymont that she suggested to H that Jones was using his position of power to get what he wanted, and the complainant adopted that. McClymont agreed. She published his allegation in an article in mid-2024, the court heard.

I said I would not use his name or organisation, McClymont said. She said H did not tell her not to use what he told her, nor did he say that it was off the record. He did not complain to you that his account had been published, did he? Bashir asked.

No, McClymont said. She said she passed on to H the contact details of one of the detectives investigating Jones. He gave me permission to release his name to police, McClymont said. The court has heard that McClymont declined in September 2025 to provide transcripts or recordings of her conversations with complainants to police because they were confidential sources.

She was later subpoenaed for this material, the court heard. McClymont said she declined to provide transcripts or recordings of her private conversations with confidential sources to police because her sources had not given her clearance to do so. The court also heard McClymont was tipped off by a NSW Police media unit officer on her private phone about Jones's arrest in November 2024.

Police Media Unit Contact

McClymont was asked by Bashir about messages she received from Erin Bouda, then a NSW Police media spokesperson, starting on November 15, 2024. Jones was arrested on November 18, the court heard. Bashir read aloud from the text message exchange: It is Erin Bouda on my personal number. Please save this one as I will probably use it to reach out to you when it goes down.

On November 18 at 7.51am, McClymont texted Bouda on that number and asked if Jones had been arrested at his apartment, the court heard, and Bouda replied: Yes. Bouda also told McClymont when Jones was leaving his apartment, the court heard. Bashir asked: You understood the purpose of that to be so that journalists and photographers could be at the ready, did you not. Yes, McClymont said.

Images of Mr Jones under arrest in the police car followed, did they not, Bashir said. They did, McClymont replied. Support is available from the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).