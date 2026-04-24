Joyce Condemns Woodside Protesters as ‘Entitled’ and ‘Destructive’

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has strongly criticized Greenpeace activists who disrupted Woodside Energy’s AGM, accusing them of hypocrisy and attempting to undermine Australia’s energy security. The protest focused on Woodside’s plans to drill for gas near Scott Reef.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has launched a scathing attack on protesters who disrupted Woodside Energy ’s annual general meeting, branding them as ‘entitled, green, bile-filled activists’ intent on damaging Australia’s economic stability and energy security.

The disruption occurred as Woodside CEO Liz Westcott commenced her address, with Greenpeace activists staging a protest against the company’s proposed gas drilling operations near Scott Reef. The activists employed disruptive tactics, including mimicking whale sounds and chanting slogans demanding the protection of the reef, before being removed by security personnel. One protester, prior to being escorted off stage, repeatedly questioned the company’s actions with the pointed phrase “how dare you? ”.

Mr. Joyce, speaking on Sky News, directly addressed the protesters’ challenge, turning the question back on them and their broader opposition to Australian gas investment. He vehemently criticized policies he believes have led to increased electricity prices, the closure of domestic power stations, and the decline of Australia’s oil refining capabilities. He specifically referenced the safeguard mechanism, arguing it has contributed to the vulnerability of the nation’s energy sector.

Joyce accused the protesters of hypocrisy, questioning their right to disrupt a public meeting while advocating for large-scale renewable energy projects that he claims would negatively impact landscapes and property values. He expressed concern over the proliferation of wind turbines, solar farms, and transmission lines, suggesting they would diminish the aesthetic and economic value of rural areas. He painted a picture of activists who would only be satisfied when Australia is weakened and dependent on external forces.

The protest at Crown Perth involved activists smuggling in signs with the message “Hands off Scott Reef” and utilizing Bluetooth speakers to broadcast whale sounds, aiming to draw attention to the potential environmental damage caused by Woodside’s $30 billion Browse gas export proposal. This proposal, situated off the coast of Western Australia, has become a focal point for environmental groups concerned about the impact on marine ecosystems.

A demonstration was also held outside the venue, bringing together activists, concerned citizens, and politicians united in their opposition to the Browse project. Woodside Energy responded to the protests with a statement acknowledging the right to respectful debate but characterizing the ‘extreme protests’ as a distraction from the crucial global effort to reduce carbon emissions. The company reiterated its commitment to addressing climate change while maintaining its position on the importance of gas as a transitional energy source.

The incident highlights the growing tension between energy companies, environmental activists, and policymakers regarding Australia’s energy future and the balance between economic development and environmental protection. The core of the disagreement revolves around the role of fossil fuels, particularly gas, in the energy mix and the pace of the transition to renewable energy sources.

The protesters believe Woodside’s plans pose a significant threat to the fragile ecosystem of Scott Reef, while Woodside argues its operations are conducted responsibly and contribute to Australia’s energy security and economic prosperity





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