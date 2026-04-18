Joyful Return: Sex Worker Statue Reclaimed by Sydney's Darlinghurst

After a 24-year campaign and 25 years in storage, the bronze statue 'Joy,' a symbol of sex worker empowerment and a tribute to the decriminalisation of sex work in New South Wales, has been triumphantly reinstated in Sydney's Darlinghurst. The artwork, which faced vandalism and local opposition, is seen as an embodiment of the struggles and dignity of sex workers.

A bronze statue named Joy, celebrated as a symbol of sex worker empowerment and advocacy, has been triumphantly returned to Sydney's Darlinghurst after a 24-year absence. The artwork, originally installed in 1995, depicts a woman in a short dress, legs exposed, cigarette in hand, leaning casually against a doorframe. Joy is more than just a sculpture; she is seen as the embodiment of countless women who have worked tirelessly to support their families and put food on the table.

Julie Bates, a founding member of the Australian Prostitutes' Collective, has been a driving force behind the successful Bring Back Joy campaign, which saw the statue reinstalled in its former location. The campaign, a culmination of decades of effort, also involved historian Catherine Freyne and the artist herself, Loui May (née Fraser).

Joy's initial unveiling in 1995 was significant as it coincided with New South Wales becoming the first jurisdiction in the world to fully decriminalise sex work. Artist Loui May drew inspiration from the women she observed standing in doorways in Darlinghurst during her youth. The sculpture was intended as a tribute to the sex workers of the area and to acknowledge this groundbreaking legal reform.

However, Joy's presence was not universally welcomed. In 1997, after facing vandalism and an 18-month campaign led by a local residents' action group, the statue was removed from its plinth. It subsequently spent 25 years under the care of Macquarie University before the concerted Bring Back Joy campaign secured its return.

For Julie Bates, a sex worker herself who proudly embraces her profession after years of internalised shame, Joy represents the many women who guided and supported her. The initial steps in locating Joy involved reaching out to the artist, Loui May. May's vision for Joy was vivid, stemming from her time studying art in Darlinghurst in the late 1970s. During this period, the Summary Offences Act was repealed, leading to an increase in street-based sex work as brothels remained criminalised. May frequently saw sex workers, often smoking, on the streets of Darlinghurst.

The repeal of the Act, followed by the complete decriminalisation of sex work in NSW, created a unique environment that influenced May's artistic creation. The sex worker community embraced Joy, and the statue inspired the annual Joy Awards, an event dedicated to recognising individuals who championed respect for the industry. However, Joy also attracted considerable opposition from some local residents.

Historian Catherine Freyne notes that Darlinghurst was undergoing a transition, shifting from its reputation for strip clubs to becoming a more upscale neighbourhood. May suggests that some residents opposed the statue as they wished to distance themselves from the area's controversial past. Beppi Polese, owner of the nearby fine-dining restaurant Beppi's, was among those who expressed disapproval, with his son Marc Polese recalling his father's dislike of a prostitute statue being erected nearby.

The animosity towards Joy reached a violent peak with significant vandalism, including damage to her face and the severing of her left hand. Loui May, upon returning to repair the damage, encountered the individual responsible for the attack. The attacker, who had lived in a terrace house adjacent to the statue and had previously worked as a madam, had recently returned from her daughter Lisa's funeral. Lisa, who had also been a sex worker, bore a striking resemblance to Joy.

The attacker approached May, distraught and questioning when she had last seen her daughter. She showed May a photograph of Lisa, revealing the uncanny similarities in hairstyle and facial structure to the statue. May, who had initially designed Joy with curly hair and a different face, admitted the result had not been what she intended. In a moment of artistic redirection, she reworked Joy's face within half an hour, unknowingly creating a likeness to Lisa, a reflection of the attacker's grief and connection to the sex worker community





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Joy Statue Sex Worker Rights Darlinghurst Loui May Decriminalisation Of Sex Work

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