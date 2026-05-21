Juan Mata wins the A-League's top individual honor, and looks ahead to his future

Juan Mata, a former Manchester United and Chelsea playmaker, has claimed the A-League’s highest individual honor, the Johnny Warren Medal, after being given a chance to shine by Melbourne Victory.

Juan Mata has claimed the A-League ’s top individual honor after being given a chance to shine by Melbourne Victory . Despite finishing fourth on the table, the Melbourne club was knocked out in the week one of the finals series by a Sydney FC side that eventually secured a grand-final date with Auckland FC at Go Media Stadium.

Matas preference would have been team success with Victory but he remains undecided about his playing future. After finishing the 2025-26 season with five goals and 13 assists, Juan Mata has been awarded the A-League’s highest individual honor, the Johnny Warren Medal. He will have some time now to think, relax, and see where his head and his feelings are, as he weighs up whether it is the right time to retire at the top of his game





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